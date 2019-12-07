RECAP 29: Can You Phil the Love?

The Penguins started off yet another weekend back-to-back last night in Pittsburgh by welcoming the Prodigal Son back to the Burgh. The Penguin fans welcomed Phil back with a standing ovation and plenty of posters. The Pens tribute video was shown halfway through the first period.

Not afraid to say it, I freaking love Phil and I am sad that he is gone.

The Penguins also welcomed other former Penguins back to Pittsburgh for this game when the announced that Bryan Rust and Justin Schultz were both returning to action. Schultz was activated early Friday while Trotman was sent down much to the dismay of his wife. With Shultz and Rust in Sullivan went with the following.

I was excited to see them not automatically go with the Schultz-Pettersson duo after Petterson and Ruhwedel had such a strong performance against the Blues on Wednesday night. Sullivan wisely chose to ride the hot hand in Tristan Jarry, and we were underway.

The Coyotes have been the talk of the Pacific Division this year, having put together an impressive amount of wins without having a “star” forward. The Penguins, and Mike Sullivan, in general, haven’t gotten enough talk this year for continuing to be competitive despite their illustrious injury list. Both of these teams have found their success by playing within their respected systems, and both of those systems involve shutting down the neutral zone while relying on quick transitions. The result of two systems that are similarly structured and executed perfectly is what looks like boring hockey on the surface. That is what this game was, but it was far from boring if you enjoy strategic hockey.

Halfway through the first Marcus Pettersson took an interference penalty putting Kessel and the powerplay out for their first of five opportunities. The Penguins were able to kill that off with no real issues.

The period continued slogging on until Jake Guentzel took a slashing penalty with just under three minutes left. The Pens again killed that off and nothing else happened in the final minute of the first.

The Penguins put up 13 even-strength scoring chances for in the period while giving up 18 against.

The second period looked a lot like the first period as both coaches attempted to crack the other system without making their own vulnerable. The penguins were awarded their first powerplay of the game when Vinnie Hinostroza took a delay of game period, presumably because he had mob work to do. Early in that powerplay opportunity, Bryan Rust was getting ready to tuck away a loose puck before Oliver Ekman-Larsson hauled him down to save a goal while taking a penalty. The gamble paid off for OEL, as the Penguins used the 1:54 of 5 on 3 to circle jerk. The Penguins finished the two-man advantage with 3 shots. When you hear the phrase “good penalty” but don’t know what they mean, they mean exactly what Ekman-Larsson did by hauling down Bryan Rust.

Fortunately for the Penguins, the Coyotes didn’t gain a lot of momentum from the kill and the game fell back into the chess match it was. Nine minutes into the period Brandon Tanev was was called for tripping Clayton Keller and the ‘Yotes got their third powerplay chance of the game. Tristan Jarry took over during this powerplay to help keep the game scoreless.

The rest of the period would wind down until we were through 40 minutes of scoreless hockey.

The Penguins out-chanced Arizona at even strength during the period with 11 chances for and 8 against. Through 40 minutes, 30:16 was played at 5v5 and the Penguins had 24 scoring chances for while allowing 26 against, in case you wanted to know how evenly played the first two periods were. The Pens also evened up the shots by slightly outshooting the ‘Yotes 9-7.

The third period opened the same way the first two periods did. Kudos to Rick Tocchet, by the way. When he originally left the Penguins for the head coaching gig in Arizona I wasn’t sure if he would be a good coach or if he was just benefitting from working with Sullivan. Turns out, he’s a good coach and his players are buying into his system. Good for him, I love seeing new coaches work their way up instead of the same 5 getting passed around like the neighborhood tramp.

After more back and forth the Penguins had an offensive zone faceoff and they once again ran Operation Rusty Shield. We’ve seen this in almost every game the Malkin, Guentzel, and Rust have played together. Malkin wins the draw to Guentzel while Rust crashes the faceoff dot. As Guentzel gets the puck Rust jumps to obscure the goaltenders’ vision and Guentzel fires. This time the shot from Jake was blocked, but Evgeni Malkin was hungry, and when the big dog is hungry the big dog will eat.

EVGENI MALKIN (7) Assisted by Guentzel (13) @ 7:13

This was the 398th career goal in his 870th career game for the 101st best player in league history. His celebration was top notch.

The Penguins decided a one-goal lead in the deadlocked game wasn’t enough, so Guentzel took another penalty eleven minutes in. The Penguins penalty killers went to work and killed it off, thanks to some spectacular goaltending from Tristan Jarry.

The Coyotes started opening it up a bit and were testing Jarry form all over, but when you’re in the zone you’re in the zone.

Following the kill, the Penguins closed down shop and suffocated the ‘Yotes. Arizona pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and then Bryan Rust flipped one over the glass for a delay of game penalty. With the 6 on 4 advantage, Kessel sent one across the blue line that was somehow not handled cleanly, Brandon Tanev was a dog on raw meat, the puck eventually came to Blueger who decided Tanev deserved the goal

BRANDON TANEV (6) Assisted by Blueger (5) @ 19:58 SHG

I still hate the term of the contract, because I hate every contract that is over 4 years for non-franchise altering players, but Brandon Tanev has been well worth the money. It’s impossible to watch a game without noticing him. The Coyotes would not score in the remaining two seconds and Tristan Jarry would earn his second-consecutive shutout.

THOUGHTS