Select Page

Gameday 37: Penguins at Predators

Posted by | Dec 27, 2019 | ,

Gameday 37: Penguins at Predators
By: |
Penguins at Predators

Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

8:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT | FS-TN

The hockey.  It is back.

And tonight, the Penguins embark on a back-to-back, home-and-home series with the Nashville Predators.

You may remember the Nashville Predators from hit series like The 2017 Stanley Cup Final.



Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

For the Penguins, tonight’s game is their first chance to get back in the win column following last Saturday’s disappointment in Vancouver, entering the holiday break on the heels of a 4-1 defeat to the Canucks after outscoring the Flames and Oilers by a total score of 9-3 to kick off the western Canada road trip.

That brought them to a very average 7-7-2 record on the road, but are 7-3-0 in their last 10.

The Penguins will continue to be without the services of Sidney Crosby, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, your Uncle Frank, and that stray dog down the street, calling up Joseph Blandisi, Thomas DiPauli, and Kevin Czuczman from WBS.

As a result, they will look to the top line of Guentzel-Malkin-Rust to carry the load at 5-on-5.

Over the 18 games and 180:52 of 5v5 play they’ve seen together this season, they’ve simply taken teams to the cleaners.

As a line, they own a 57.89% share of shot attempts, 61.13% share of unblocked attempts, 65.01% share of expected goals, 61.90% share of scoring chances, and 65.15% share of high danger chances (via NaturalStatTrick.com).

They’re also outscoring their opposition 13-7.



Via HockeyViz.com

Quite simply, they are ripping teams apart offensively and smothering them defensively.  They’re a deadly trio at the moment.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

ZAR – McCann – Kahun

Simon – Blueger – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Blandisi – Lafferty

JohnsonLetang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

Predators

Nashville comes into this game winners of their last 2, giving them a 6-2-2 record over their last 10.  They’re 10-6-4 at home, a very middle-of-the-road record for a team that has a history of making Bridgestone a fortress.

They’re currently 1 point out of a playoff spot with games in hand on everyone above them as they sit on 42 points through 36 games.

As you’d expect, their firepower comes from the blueline, led by Roman Josi and his 14 goals, 21 assists and 35 points.  Ryan Ellis, his partner, comes in as second in points on this team with 6G-22A-28P across 36 games.

Josi, though, makes everything tick for this team.  His 35 points and 0.97 points per game are 2nd-most in the league among defensemen as he takes a very liberal approach to the defenseman position.  Expect to see him cover every square inch of ice over the next two games.

Jarnkork – Johansen – Arvidsson

Grimaldi – Duchene – Granlund

Blackwell – Turris – Smith

Forsberg – Bonino – Sissons

Josi – Ellis

Ekholm – Fabbro

Hamhuis – Irwin

Rinne

One thing you can probably expect tonight is a tight-checking, low scoring game.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, neither of these two teams really give up a whole lot to their opposition and tend to generate an equal amount of offense.



Via Charting Hockey

With so little being there between these two, we could be in for a game that’s decided by two mediocre at best powerplay units.  But if solid, defensive hockey gets your motor going, this is the game for you.



Via Wave Intel

Trap the Predators.



Go Pens.

Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 37: Penguins at Predators



Related Posts

Dying Alive: “Can we have a debate right out of the gate?”

Dying Alive: “Can we have a debate right out of the gate?”

December 24, 2019

Gameday 35: Penguins @ Oilers

Gameday 35: Penguins @ Oilers

December 20, 2019

RECAP 35: Penguins Threaten Oil More Than Windmills, Top Oilers 5-2

RECAP 35: Penguins Threaten Oil More Than Windmills, Top Oilers 5-2

December 21, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino