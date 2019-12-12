PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | FS-O
The Penguins look to get back in the win column as they welcome John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets to Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
The Penguins fell to the Canadiens, 4-1, in an ugly one at PPG on Tuesday night.
That about sums it up.
Guentzel – Malkin – Rust
Kahun – McCann – Tanev
ZAR – Blueger – Simon
Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Noesen
Letang – Marino
Johnson – Schultz
Pettersson – Riikola
Murray
The Blue Jackets have struggled this year, coming into the game with 28 points collected in 30 games thus far via a 12-14-4 record.
Pierre-Luc DuBois paces the team in goals, while defenseman Seth Jones has amassed 13 assists for best on the club. Gustav Nyquist has a team-leading 19 points (7G+12A).
The Jackets are 18th in the league at an 18.2% Power Play conversion rate, while they kill 80% of their penalties, good for 17th in the league. They are 4th worst in the league in terms of scoring, posting just 2.53 goals per game, while they allow 3.07 per contest.
Nyquist – Texier – Atkinson
Milano – DuBois – Bjorkstrand
Foligno – Jenner – Anderson
Wennberg – Nash – Robinson
Kukan – Jones
Murray – Savard
Gavrikov – Peeke
Korpisalo
Blast the Jackets.
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 32: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets