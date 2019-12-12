Gameday 32: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | FS-O

The Penguins look to get back in the win column as they welcome John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets to Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Penguins fell to the Canadiens, 4-1, in an ugly one at PPG on Tuesday night.

#Pens coach Sullivan: “I don’t think we had enough guys going tonight to get the job done.” -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 11, 2019

That about sums it up.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Tanev

ZAR – Blueger – Simon

Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Noesen

Letang – Marino

Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Riikola

Murray

The Blue Jackets have struggled this year, coming into the game with 28 points collected in 30 games thus far via a 12-14-4 record.

Pierre-Luc DuBois paces the team in goals, while defenseman Seth Jones has amassed 13 assists for best on the club. Gustav Nyquist has a team-leading 19 points (7G+12A).

The Jackets are 18th in the league at an 18.2% Power Play conversion rate, while they kill 80% of their penalties, good for 17th in the league. They are 4th worst in the league in terms of scoring, posting just 2.53 goals per game, while they allow 3.07 per contest.

Nyquist – Texier – Atkinson

Milano – DuBois – Bjorkstrand

Foligno – Jenner – Anderson

Wennberg – Nash – Robinson

Kukan – Jones

Murray – Savard

Gavrikov – Peeke

Korpisalo

Blast the Jackets.

[embedded content]

Go Pens.