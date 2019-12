Dying Alive has returned with a healthy roster, unlike the Penguins.

This week, Pat, Jesse, and Mike talk about Bryan Rust’s hot streak, what’s going on in net for the Penguins, Sullivan’s masterpiece this season and round out the show with correspondences.

