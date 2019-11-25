PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM EST | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins look to run their point-streak to 5 as they host the Calgary Flames in a Monday night tilt at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins collected the consolation point in each of their games against the red hot Islanders in a home-and-home before dismantling the Devils, 4-1, on Friday night.
The Penguins could be getting a big piece back as Kris Letang looks to be ready to return.
Guentzel – Malkin – Rust
Galchenyuk – McCann – Tanev
Kahun – Simon – Hornqvist
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Lafferty
Dumoulin – Letang
Pettersson – Trotman
Johnson – Marino
Murray
The Flames have had their well-documented struggles on display for the bulk of the year, sputtering out to an 11-12-3 start, collecting 25 points in 26 games, sitting a point back of the second Wild Card technically, but ceding a lot of games-in-hand to many of the teams just below them in the standings.
The offense has been a major problem for the Flames throughout the year, as they average the Western Conference’s worst GF/GP, posting just 2.38 markers per tilt.
The power play has been woeful (15.5% success rate), though marginally better than the Penguins’ (15.4%).
The Flames are led in goal scoring by Elias Lindholm (11G), apples from hopefully-soon-to-be-Penguin Johnny Gaudreau (14A) and points by Matthew Tkachuk (10G+10A=20P).
Gaudreau – Monahan – Lindholm
Tkachuk – Backlund – Mangiapane
Lucic – Ryan – Dube
Rinaldo – Jankowski – Frolik
Giordano – Andersson
Hanifin – Stone
Kylington – Davidson
Rittich
Truckvember Burns On.
Extinguish the Flames.
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 24: Penguins vs. Flames