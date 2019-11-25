Select Page

Gameday 24: Penguins vs. Flames

Posted by | Nov 25, 2019 | ,

Gameday 24: Penguins vs. Flames
By: |

Penguins vs. Flames

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM EST | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins look to run their point-streak to 5 as they host the Calgary Flames in a Monday night tilt at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins collected the consolation point in each of their games against the red hot Islanders in a home-and-home before dismantling the Devils, 4-1, on Friday night.

The Penguins could be getting a big piece back as Kris Letang looks to be ready to return.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Galchenyuk – McCann – Tanev

Kahun – Simon – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Lafferty

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Trotman

Johnson – Marino

Murray

The Flames have had their well-documented struggles on display for the bulk of the year, sputtering out to an 11-12-3 start, collecting 25 points in 26 games, sitting a point back of the second Wild Card technically, but ceding a lot of games-in-hand to many of the teams just below them in the standings.

The offense has been a major problem for the Flames throughout the year, as they average the Western Conference’s worst GF/GP, posting just 2.38 markers per tilt.

The power play has been woeful (15.5% success rate), though marginally better than the Penguins’ (15.4%).

The Flames are led in goal scoring by Elias Lindholm (11G), apples from hopefully-soon-to-be-Penguin Johnny Gaudreau (14A) and points by Matthew Tkachuk (10G+10A=20P).

Gaudreau – Monahan – Lindholm

Tkachuk – Backlund – Mangiapane

Lucic – Ryan – Dube

Rinaldo – Jankowski – Frolik

Giordano – Andersson

Hanifin – Stone

Kylington – Davidson

Rittich

Truckvember Burns On.

Extinguish the Flames.

Image result for dodge ram fire

Image result for dodge ram fire

Go Pens.

NHL, Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 24: Penguins vs. Flames



Related Posts

Recap 22: Trotz Traps Another One

Recap 22: Trotz Traps Another One

November 22, 2019

Where's The Line?

Where&#039;s The Line?

November 25, 2019

Jared McCann's Impressive Start

Jared McCann&#039;s Impressive Start

November 19, 2019

Recap 21: The Home Before The At

Recap 21: The Home Before The At

November 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino