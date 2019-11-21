Gameday 22: Penguins @ Islanders

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

7:00PM EST | ESPN+, MSG+, AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins head out to the Island (Brooklyn is part of Long Island, geographically speaking, hipsters love to hear it) as they try to hand the Islanders their first regulation loss in 16 games in the second half of a back-to-back.

The Penguins look to rebound after having a dose of their own comeback medicine, surrendering 2 separate 2-goal leads as the Islanders scored late to tie the game at 4 before Brock Nelson walked it off in overtime to extend the Islanders point-streak to 15 games (14-0-1 in the span).

The Penguins may be welcoming back Patric Hornqvist to the lineup, while Bjugstad, Letang, and Crosby remain on the shelf. Justin Schultz left practice early on Wednesday and may not be available this evening. Sam Lafferty slides over to center with Blandisi drawing the short straw.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Simon

Dumoulin – Marino

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

Johnson – Riikola

Murray

Same old song for the Islanders. Such a tough team behind Trotz and that sickeningly boring yet ridiculously effective defensively-oriented system that lulls you to sleep and throws pucks everywhere at evens.

Lee – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Brassard

Bailey – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Johnston – Koivula – Dal Colle

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Boychuk

Toews – Mayfield

Varlamov

Truckvember Gobbles On.

Stomp the Isles.

Go Pens.