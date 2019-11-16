Gameday 20: The Morning After

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT | NHL-Network
Have you ever had that week at work? You know that week. Not sure why I even asked.
Everything goes wrong. Your boss tells you one thing on Monday and another on Thursday. Darch has been out all week so you can’t finish that project anyway. You’re probably coming down with a cold. The world is conspiring against you.
But nothing can defeat those Friday night cold ones.
You rush out on Friday and start letting them slide down. You’re basically a living embodiment of the Chumbawamba song. Before you know it, Saturday morning hits.
And I mean HITS.
That’s basically what happened to the Pens last night. Same Monday-Friday really. Gotta rally though. Maybe have a red beer or a bloody. Maybe the breakfast place has like a gravy taster platter or something idk.
Lineups
There’s a new guy,
Guentzel – Malkin – Rust
Galchenyuk – Bjugstad – Lafferty
Kahun – McCann – Simon
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev
Dumoulin – Marino
Pettersson – Schultz
Johnson – Riikola
Murray
ICYMI, Tanev has been really fucking good.
Leafs lost 4-2 at home to Boston last night. Both teams probably don’t want to go 0-2 for the weekend #analysis.
Johnsson – Matthews – Nylander
Hyman – Tavares – Kapanen
Mikheyev – Spezza – Moore
Petan – Shore – Gauthier
Rielly – Ceci
Muzzin – Barrie
Dermott – Holl
Kaskisuo
Let’s rally. Beat the leaves
Go Pens
