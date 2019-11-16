Gameday 20: The Morning After

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT | NHL-Network

Have you ever had that week at work? You know that week. Not sure why I even asked.

Everything goes wrong. Your boss tells you one thing on Monday and another on Thursday. Darch has been out all week so you can’t finish that project anyway. You’re probably coming down with a cold. The world is conspiring against you.

But nothing can defeat those Friday night cold ones.

You rush out on Friday and start letting them slide down. You’re basically a living embodiment of the Chumbawamba song. Before you know it, Saturday morning hits.

And I mean HITS.

That’s basically what happened to the Pens last night. Same Monday-Friday really. Gotta rally though. Maybe have a red beer or a bloody. Maybe the breakfast place has like a gravy taster platter or something idk.

Lineups

There’s a new guy,

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Galchenyuk – Bjugstad – Lafferty

Kahun – McCann – Simon

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Dumoulin – Marino

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Riikola

Murray

ICYMI, Tanev has been really fucking good.

Leafs lost 4-2 at home to Boston last night. Both teams probably don’t want to go 0-2 for the weekend #analysis.

Johnsson – Matthews – Nylander

Hyman – Tavares – Kapanen

Mikheyev – Spezza – Moore

Petan – Shore – Gauthier

Rielly – Ceci

Muzzin – Barrie

Dermott – Holl

Kaskisuo

Let’s rally. Beat the leaves

Go Pens