Gameday 18: Penguins @ Rangers

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

7:30PM Eastern | NBCSN, AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins head to the Big Apple to take on Not Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers for a nationally televised tilt without the services of their captain, Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins will look to avoid digging a multi-goal hole for the fourth game in a row, though the prior two games ended favorably, with a 4-3 win over the Islanders to snap their 10-game winning streak, and a 3-2 shootout victory at home against the Blackhawks.

Sidney Crosby was injured in the Blackhawks game and will not be available tonight as he is being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

“Right now all I know is he’s continuing to be evaluated and when I have further information I will let you know.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 11, 2019

The Penguins’ much-maligned power play will now have to contend with the mounting inefficacy without the league’s best player.

To compound the woes, Kris Letang remains out and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury as well.

Galchenyuk – McCann – Guentzel

Simon – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – Bjugstad – Lafferty

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Dumoulin – Marino

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Riikola

Murray

The Rangers had a noisy offseason in the city that never sleeps, landing free agent jewel Artemi Panarin out of Columbus, trading for Jake Trouba, and drafting Finnish phenom Kaapo Kakko second overall.

While Panarin has lived up to his billing (8G, 10A, 18P) to lead the Rangers, the supporting cast has left some to be desired as the Rangers have squabbled to a 7-6-2 start.

The Rangers have been exceedingly mediocre, allowing 3.33 goals per game and scoring 3.40 for themselves. They rank 24th in the league with 29.6 shots on goal generated per game, surrendering the league’s second-worst 36.2 on-target attempts from opponents.

The Rangers are dangerous on the Power Play, 6th best in the league at 24.1%, led by Panarin as the trigger-man.

Panarin – Strome – Fast

Kreider – Chytil – Buchnevich

Lemieux – Howden – Kakko

McKegg – Andersson – Smith

Hajek – Trouba

Skjei – DeAngelo

Lindgren – Fox

Georgiev

Walk the Rangers.

Truckvember rambles on.

Go Pens.