PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT | NBCSCH | NHL-N
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that’s getting a late start on the season, but it’s the weekend, so you didn’t notice.
The Penguins are coming off a huge comeback win, stopping the Isles 10 game win streak. They did this recovering from a 3-0 deficit to win in overtime. It would have been 3 straight losses for the Pens heading into tonight’s tilt with the Blackhawks.
Instead things look much rosier after that win with three straight dumpster fires lined up: Chicago, the Rangers, and the Devils. A really good chance for the Pens to pick up 7 or 8 points over the next week. These early stretches to bank points are crucial for playoff bound teams. Fuck these up and you end up scratching for points in Metro games down the stretch. Not as fun….
The Blackhaws have lost 7 of their last 10 picking up 8 points over that span. Kane is still scoring and Debrincat looks dangerous, but Toews continues to show his age and all of a sudden Corey Crawford is a .900 guy not a .920 guy. Good combination to lose a lot of hockey games!
HOWEVER
Lines:
Galchenyuk-Crosby-Guentzel
McCann-Malkin-Rust
Simon-Bjugstad-Kahun
ZAR-Blueger-Tanev
Dumo-Marino
Pettersson-Schultz
Johnson-Riikola
Murray
Chicago:
Nylander-Toews-Saad
Debrincat-Strome-Kane
Caggiula-Kampf-Dach
Smith-Carpenter-Shaw
Boqvist-Keith
De Haan-Seabrook
Maatta-Gustafsson
Lehner or Crawford
Olli Maatta, hey there buddy. That bottom 6, whoa boy.
Good time to go streaking. Go Pens
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 17: Penguins vs. Blackhawks