Select Page

TRADE: Pens Send Gudbranson To Anaheim For Andreas Martinsen

Posted by | Oct 25, 2019 | ,

TRADE: Pens Send Gudbranson To Anaheim For Andreas Martinsen
By: |
Well, well, well…GMJR you sneaky old fiend.

The Pens have sent one of their two anchors on the blue line back west to Anaheim.

Pens sent Erik Gudbranson to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

Image result for desus and mero gifs

Image result for desus and mero gifs

Now, the question you’ve all been asking, humble tPB readers: “Is this a good trade?”

Perhapsibly.

While Gudbranson was perfectly serviceable in his time as a Penguin, his contract was an albatross.

(Side note, I understand why everyone hated it, yes, GMJR traded for said contract, but he didn’t sign it…although he feasibly could of…)

$4M against the cap for this year and next year.

GMJR trades for a 29-year-old fringe NHLer making a measly $750,000.

In 152 NHL games, Martinsen has scored nine goals, added 14 assists for a relatively unimpressive 23 points.

In one game of action with the San Diego Gulls this season he…did nothing.

End of the day, this was strictly a cap move.

The Pens now find themselves with $663,359 in open cap space, according to CapFriendly

One anchor gone, one to go.

, , , , , , Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: TRADE: Pens Send Gudbranson To Anaheim For Andreas Martinsen



Related Posts

Recap 10: Florida Man Strikes Again

Recap 10: Florida Man Strikes Again

October 23, 2019

Recap 11: Enter Storm Pun Here

Recap 11: Enter Storm Pun Here

October 24, 2019

Recap 08: When A Star Dies

Recap 08: When A Star Dies

October 19, 2019

Recap 09: Once a Year a Flower Blooms

Recap 09: Once a Year a Flower Blooms

October 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino