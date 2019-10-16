Gameday 7: Penguins vs. Avalanche

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | NBCSN

The Penguins look to extend their winning streak in a something’s-gotta-give matchup with the league’s last undefeated team, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Penguins return to Pittsburgh after sweeping a Midwest trip and goal-scoring binge that saw them post 7 markers on back-to-back nights, throttling Minnesota and bullying Winnipeg to build their winning streak to 3.

The streak started 6 days ago with a hard fought 2-1 win over the then-undefeated Ducks.

It’s 70’s night in Pittsburgh, for whatever that’s worth.

#Pens coach Sullivan: “We’re starting to really form an identity that I think is a whole lot of fun. When everybody contributes the way this team has come together over the last week, I think it’s a real rewarding experience for everybody involved.” -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 14, 2019

The Penguins’ surge has been encouraging, especially considering they’ve been without Evgeni Malkin, Nick Bjugstad, and more recently Jared McCann and Alex Galchenyuk. They’ve been without the services of Bryan Rust all year.

The young callups are showing their worth, and that is a good thing at this point in the season – a serendipitous return on the unfortunate nature of the injury bug.

The Penguins held an optional skate this morning, but their configurations at Tuesday’s practice were what we’ll likely see tonight, pending the availability of Jared McCann and Alex Galchenyuk, who are considered day-to-day.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Kahun – Lafferty – Hornqvist

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

A. Johnson – Blandisi – Riikola

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

J. Johnson – Marino

Murray

The Avalanche have come through the first 5 games of the season unscathed. They’ve scored at least 3 goals in each of their games thus far, having plowed through a 4-game homestand, outscoring their opponents 16-9 before besting Washington at the Verizon Center on Monday, 6-3.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Avs top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nate MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog have been great. Rantanen leads the team with 9 points (4G, 5A). MacKinnon has contributed 8 points (2G, 6A). Landeskog has chipped in 6 (2G, 4A).

The Avs also boast Calder-contender Cale Makar, who has posted 6 points in his first 5 NHL regular season games. Good on whoever has him in fantasy hockey, eh? Especially in a dynasty format.

Newcomers Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, and Joonas Donskoi comprise a solid second line.

Top to bottom, this is a well-constructed team, and Philip Grubauer mans the crease and reaps those rewards. He’s 4-0-0 on the year with a 2.51 GAA and .925SV%.

Former Penguin blue liner Ian Cole is back in Pittsburgh.

Landeskog – MacKinnon – Rantanen

Donskoi – Kadri – Burakovsky

Nieto – Jost – Wilson

Calvert – Bellemare – Nichushkin

Makar – Zadorov

E. Johnson – Girard

Graves – Cole

Grubauer

Stop the Avalanche.

Keep Trucktober rolling.

Go Pens.