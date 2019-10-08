Gameday 3: Penguins vs. Jets

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins look to build on the 7-2 thrashing of the Jackets, but will do so without the services of Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad in a Tuesday night tilt as they host the struggling Winnipeg Jets.

Malkin and Bjugstad were injured in the wake of the Penguins goal explosion, though, and unfortunately Mike Sullivan announced that both would be out long-term, with Malkin being longer-term than Bjugstad. So much for the Penguins’ depth down the middle.

In the wake of the injuries, the Penguins called up Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino from Wilkes-Barre.

This will provide a test for depth at forward as well as for positional flexibility, as Jared McCann (who netted two goals against Columbus) will pivot to center along with Zach Aston-Reese.

Brandon Tanev laces up against his former squad.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Galchenyuk – McCann – Tanev

Kahun – Blueger – Hornqvist

Agozzino – Aston-Reese – Lafferty

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Gudbranson

Murray

The Jets come in having lost 2 of their first 3 games, surrendering 14 goals in the process. Their back end has been dreadful, predictably so after seeing Jacob Trouba head to New York and Dustin Byfuglien take a hiatus to think about his future.

The present state of affairs for the Jets is that they do still have enough forward talent to fill up the net, as they’ve scored 10 goals across their first 3 games as well. The top line of Laine – Schiefele – Wheeler is one of the nastier combos in the league.

Laine – Schiefele – Wheeler

Ehlers – Copp – Connor

Bourque – Lowry – Letestu

Perreault – Roslovic – Appleton

Heinola – Pionk

Bitetto – Poolman

Dahlstrom – Niku

Hellebuyck

Ground the Jets.

[embedded content]

Go Pens.