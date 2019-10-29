Gameday 13: Penguins vs. Flyers

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | NBCSP

The Penguins play host to their cross-state rivals this evening as the Flyers head out the turnpike for a Tuesday-night showdown in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins have held serve in the face of a rash of injuries, winning 6/9 (ni/ce) games since October 10th. After dropping three in a row including a pair of tight ones in Florida, Matt Murray and company righted the ship with a 3-0 shutdown of a p. bad Dallas team.





In other news, the Penguins continue to recuperate, as Evgeni Malkin, Brian Dumoulin, and Alex Galchenyuk have started skating and practicing with the team, leading one to believe that their return could be imminent.

The Penguins moved Erik Gudbranson to Anaheim in exchange for Andreas Martinsen over the weekend, as well.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Galchenyuk – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Kahun – McCann – Rust

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Johnson – Marino

Murray

The Flyers come to Pittsburgh with an exceedingly mediocre 5-4-1 record, typifying the exact mediocrity that has plagued this piece of shit franchise for about the past four-and-a-half decades.

They flipped Radko Gudas to Washington for former Penguin Matt Niskanen, and brought Justin Braun in via free agency in efforts of bolstering the defense.

They also paid Kevin Hayes a lot of money to play third-line center, which is fine because it isn’t our money and he’s the Pride of Fucking Dorchester.

Vaunted young goalie Carter Hart looked to be the Great White Hope solving the organization’s long-running and well-documented goaltending woes, but so far this year he’s been the Great White Nope, posting an .862SV%, 3.33GAA, and a 2-3-1 record in 6 starts.



Young pest Travis Konecny leads the team with 6 goals, 7 assists, and 13 points. Claude Giroux (2G+5A=7P) and Sean Couturier (2G+3A=5P) are off to slow starts through 10 games.

van Riemsdyk – Giroux – Voracek

Lindblom – Couturier – Konecny

Pitlick – Hayes – Farabee

Raffl – Vorobyov – Stewart

Provorov – Niskanen

Sanheim – Braun

Morin – Gostisbehere

Hart

Fly by the Flyers. Fly the Trucktober flag high.

Go Pens.