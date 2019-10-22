Penguins @ Panthers

BB&T Center | Sunrise, FL

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | FS-F | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins hit the road and head down south with the other type of snowbird to take on the Florida Panthers to kick off a 3-game road-trip.

The Penguins finally succumbed (succame?) to the injuries with a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Marc Andre Fleury Charity Shutout as they fell 3-0 to MAF and company. They’ll look to get back in the win column on their first extended road trip through the South.

Brian Dumoulin was a surprise late scratch against Vegas and is out with an injury. Marino gets a spin with Letang on the top pairing, but as good as Marino has been, let’s hope Dumoulin gets healthy soon, because the bottom pairing is bottom of the barrel type stuff no matter how you slice it.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Kahun – McCann – Hornqvist

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

A. Johnson – Blandisi – Lafferty

Marino – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Riikola – Gudbranson

Florida was fairly active in the offseason, landing one of the biggest free agent fishes in Sergei Bobrovsky, who the Penguins have owned in all things related to life during his time in Columbus.

The also brought in Brett Connolly, Anton Stralman, and Noel Acciari.

The Cats have been exceedingly mediocre through 8 games, going 3-2-3. They’ve been leaky on the back end like a lot of older Floridians, surrendering the 6th most goals per game at 3.63.

An area where they have had some success is on the PK, where they’re 6th in the league at an 86.4% kill rate.

They play fast and loose, shooting the puck a league-best 37.9 times per game.

Huberdeau – Barkov – Dadonov

Hoffman – Acciari – Connolly

Vatrano – Boyle – Malgin

Hunt – Sceviour – Hawryluk

Weegar – Ekblad

Matheson – Stralman

Yandle – Brown

Bobrovsky

Beat the Cats. Trucktober rolls on.

Go Pens.

