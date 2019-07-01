FREE AGENCY TRACKER: Pens Likely To Sign Brandon Tanev

Following his trading of Phil Kessel for Alex Galchenyuk on Saturday night, the Penguins and GM Jim Rutherford opened up a hair under $2M in cap space and, despite having to give contracts to RFAs Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese, and Marcus Pettersson, Rutherford mentioned that he would be active early in the opening of Free Agency to bolster the Penguins.

Also following that trade was mostly everyone agreeing that the Penguins did not get better as a result and the pressure being solely on the shoulders of GMJR and HCMS.

How GMJR would respond to that pressure will be partially answered today. Follow along with us:

Still time for change, but looking like the Penguins are a good bet for Brandon Tanev. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

This seemed obvious with GMJR sending out his mouthpieces to say they were looking to add a bottom 6 forward and leave the D intact.

Tanev, of course, seemed obvious from 8513274 miles away.

Brandon Tanev is 27 and coming off a one year, $1.15M deal in Winnipeg, whom he signed for after college. He’s played 195 NHL games since 2015-16, amassing 24 goals and 51 points.

Via HockeyViz.com, Tanev is an okay shooter, draws a lot of penalties, but isn’t very good offensively despite being slightly above average defensively.

Last season was really no different for him either, where he was largely ineffective offensively at 5v5 and great from a suppression standpoint. Unfortunately, part of that could be chalked up to having played nearly 800 5v5 minutes with Adam Lowry, who remains one of the best and most underrated shutdown centers in hockey.

Over Tanev’s career, owns a share of unblocked shot attempts of 58.70%, 49.16% in shots on goal, 52.10% in goals scored, 49.87% share of scoring chances, and 52.22% share of high danger chances. He’s also never had a season in which he saw more than 48.03% of his shifts start in the offensive zone, including a career low 42.72% last season.

Relative to the rest of the Jets team last year, Tanev saw 3.5 fewer unblocked attempts sent at his team’s net, 4.4 fewer scoring chances, and 3.07 fewer high danger chances per hour of 5v5 play, via Natural Stat Trick.

Term and money still to be announced, but the team seems confident they’ve landed him. More to come.

UPDATE: 12:04 PM

This would take him into his mid-30s and a severe overpayment. He’s a solid defensive forward, but he’s not worth as much per year as Bryan Rust.