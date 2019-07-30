Another One: Chris Kunitz Announces His Retirement Too

Absolutely unreal career for #14, joining the Penguins in 08-09. Across the next 9 seasons, he’d win 3 of his 4 Cups, amass 388 points across 569 games, and get the call up to Team Canada for the 2014 winter games, all while being that elusive Winger For Sid before passing the baton to Jake Guentzel.
Kunitz was there for Crosby’s 1000th point…
…and was there for the dagger blow in the Gold Medal Game…
…but perhaps his biggest goal came in the 2017 run, getting the promotion back to Crosby’s wing and burying the final shot of the Eastern Conference Final to send the Pens to their second straight Cup Final in what would end up being his final goal as a Penguin.
He was also there to laugh at our sweet, sweet boy.
Congrats on a great career and thanks for everything, Kuni.
