Another One: Chris Kunitz Announces His Retirement Too

Forward Chris Kunitz announced his retirement following 15 seasons in the @NHL. Congrats on an incredible playing career Kuni! Kunitz now joins the Blackhawks hockey ops department as Player Development Adviser, assisting Chicago’s coaching staff as well as the @goicehogs staff! pic.twitter.com/PyypVzb469 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 30, 2019

4 Stanley Cups.

3 in Pittsburgh.

2OT goal we’ll never forget.

1 incredible career. Congratulations on your retirement, Kuni! pic.twitter.com/55X4Xi8GIV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 30, 2019

After 15 full seasons (plus parts of two others), 4 Stanley Cups, and an Olympic Gold Medal, Chris Kunitz announced his retirement from the NHL this morning and is transitioning into a hockey ops role with the Blackhawks.

Absolutely unreal career for #14, joining the Penguins in 08-09. Across the next 9 seasons, he’d win 3 of his 4 Cups, amass 388 points across 569 games, and get the call up to Team Canada for the 2014 winter games, all while being that elusive Winger For Sid before passing the baton to Jake Guentzel.

Kunitz was there for Crosby’s 1000th point…

[embedded content]

…and was there for the dagger blow in the Gold Medal Game…

[embedded content]

…but perhaps his biggest goal came in the 2017 run, getting the promotion back to Crosby’s wing and burying the final shot of the Eastern Conference Final to send the Pens to their second straight Cup Final in what would end up being his final goal as a Penguin.

[embedded content]

He was also there to laugh at our sweet, sweet boy.

Congrats on a great career and thanks for everything, Kuni.

Cover photo via the Penguins.