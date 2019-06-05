Eric Tangradi Shares Some Stories About His Time in Pittsburgh And Being in a Locker Room With Crosby

Those familiar with Pittsburgh boy Pat McAfee and the collection of podcasts and content coming out of Pat McAfee Inc. will know about their hockey podcast, That’s Hockey Talk. (If you’re not, you can check it out on Spotify or iTunes).

On today’s show, Nick Maraldo and the crew had Eric Tangradi on to discuss his hockey career to date, including a lot about his time in Pittsburgh in a nice 40 minute sit down:

Shoutout to @ETangradi for shooting the shit and letting it rip with us today. A full rollercoaster ride through his 10 years so far. Loved hearing the real story about his time with the Penguins https://t.co/xwFVjBcviS — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) June 5, 2019

Some highlights include a pre-draft interview with Brian Burke, how he learned about the trade to the Pens/his instant reaction to the trade from the OHL locker room, and the differences between Pittsburgh and Anaheim from a media perspective.

He also goes into detail about the pressure he put on himself to try to live up to the hype of being called the next Ryan Malone/Kevin Stevens riding shotgun with 87 or 71, the short leash we’ve all witnessed back in those days with younger players that didn’t immediately produce when tossed into a top 6 role in this organization, and the lengths Sidney Crosby goes to/went to (even as a 21 year old) in welcoming new guys to the team and building the camaraderie in the locker room in a league that doesn’t necessarily have a ton of it (as well as another peek behind the curtain of the batshit insane stuff Crosby does in practice).

Other really good stories include two from that 2012 Flyers series/that insane 10-3 Game 4 in Philly, how he got his Taylor Made Tango nickname, the impact on his career by that Trevor Gillies hit, and what happened in his first regular season NHL fight.

[embedded content]

Give it a listen here. It’s damn good and worth your time.