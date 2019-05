It’s a new kind of episode!! With Jesse on the shelf for this week, we took to Twitter for listeners to give Mike and Pat topics to riff on. We settled with fast food and movies. Pat gives Mike the “Poorly Describe The Plot of a Movie” quiz and then we close out with GoT talk.

****SPOILERS****

48:30 until the ending is Game of Thrones talk.

IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT UP TUNE OUT.