Wednesday Grab Bag 2.13

Happy Wednesday, Grab Bag readers.

Since our last meeting, the Penguins managed to scrap a point out of a largely uninspired performance in Sunrise, they battled their asses off in Tampa Bay despite missing several key pieces and then walked into Philadelphia and broke their hearts as has become tradition in the Crosby-era.

Three out of a possible six points isn’t ideal, but what’re ya gonna do? Malkin also was served a one-game suspension which will be applied to tonight’s matchup with Edmonton. Olli Maatta’s shoulder separated in Philly and here we are.

Let’s get going.

Links

The Good

The Florida Panthers actually have a famous fan of consequence! Ariana Grande went to Panthers games as a child with her parents and got hit by a puck not once, but twice.

As a beer league player myself, I sincerely hope if I have a doctor on my team or on my opponent’s team if some shit like this happens. Unreal story out of North Carolina where a doctor saved a teammate’s life when he collapsed during a game.

If you’re around my age (or older) you grew up with Blades of Steel and so many other iconic video game covers. Well, Puck Junk talked to Tom DuBois, the guy responsible for the Blades of Steel artwork.

The NHL’s original Iron Man passed away last week. It’s in the good because this guy truly was the original Iron Man and that’s why we talk about it today.

The Bad

Not only did Sprong never get a chance here, he didn’t get to go to Kennywood!!!

I got $20 that says Pastranak’s “fall” when getting into the car after the sponsorship event was absolutely because he was boozing.

Edmonton, guys…please get this kid some help.

The Ugly

The Ducks fired Randy Carlyle, good! They replaced him with Bob Murray, very bad!!

Numbers

Standings

Now that we are into 2019, this section now includes the wild card races. In the interest of fairness (and my sanity) the four teams in the race for wild card will be included. Full standings can be found here.

metropolitian

GP Wins Losses OT Points NYI 56 33 17 6 72 WSH 56 29 20 7 65 CBJ 55 32 20 3 67

Atlantic

GP Wins Losses OT Points TB 57 42 11 4 88 TOR 56 35 18 3 73 BOS 57 32 17 8 72

Wild card – eastern conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 MTL 56 31 18 7 69 WC2 PIT 56 29 20 7 65 CAR 57 29 22 6 64 BUF 56 28 21 7 63 PHI 57 26 24 7 59

Central

GP Wins Losses OT Points WPG 57 36 18 3 75 NSH 59 33 21 5 71 DAL 56 29 22 5 63

pacific

GP Wins Losses OT Points SJ 57 34 16 7 75 CGY 56 34 16 6 74 VGK 58 31 23 4 66

wild card – western conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 STL 55 28 22 5 61 WC2 MIN 57 27 25 5 59 VAN 57 25 25 7 57 ARI 56 25 26 5 55 COL 56 22 23 11 55

Player Statistics

Points

Player Team GP Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov TB 57 25 63 88 Patrick Kane CHI 56 33 49 82 Connor McDavid EDM 54 31 50 81 Johnny Gaudreau CGY 56 29 48 77 Mikko Rantanen COL 56 24 51 75

Save percentage

Goalie Team GP Save Percentage Robin Lehner NYI 31 .929 Thomas Griess NYI 29 .927 Anton Khudobin DAL 25 .927 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB 34 .925 Ben Bishop DAL 34 .924

What These Numbers Tell Us: We gotta talk about Dallas, man. Sure, they’re third in the Central, but with St. Louis and Minnesota nipping at their heels by two and four points respectively, that is not good. When your goaltending tandem is tossing up .927 and .924 save percentages and you’re not firmly atop your division or at least creating separation from those chasing you…something is off. Their offense is failing them. In a year where goaltending is averaging in the .905 range and you’re getting goaltending that’s well above it, the onus shifts to your offense to hold up their end of the bargain. They aren’t.

Speaking of the Central Division (and Western Conference overall, actually) St. Louis now holding the first wild card is something. Two months ago it looked like they both in the tank and open for business. Luckily for them, none of their big dogs were sold off and now they have a shot at making the postseason. This conference will not allow bad teams to be bad.

Patrick Kane is single-handedly keeping the Blackhawks from re-tooling with a high pick. They sit four points out of the second wild card in the west and his recent ascension up the scoring race has coincided with their “turnaround.” Although, I’m sure the Coyotes or some middling team in the east will throw them a bone because that’s just how this goes. That or Seabrook will suddenly become allergic to ice.

The Week Ahead

Tonight, the Penguins welcome in Connor McDavid and his merry band of losers. Edmonton is basically the Penguins in the Dan Bylsma-Ray Shero era. There’s 3-4 good players surrounded with a whole lot of bad. Try to minimize the damage McDavid can do and you should get a win.

Saturday, one of the west’s best teams and surprises come to town. The Calgary Flames currently sit one point behind San Jose for the top spot in the Pacific and have been good all year long, despite in 2019, the Flames are 2-3-0 in games Mike Smith appears in. They’re 7-0-2 in Dave Rittich appearances. They’re good.

Sunday afternoon it’s right back at it against the Rangers. They’re definitely a deadline seller and aside from a couple of bright spots, they are absolutely in the midst of a rebuilding/retooling season. Also, Henrik Lundqvist poops himself when he comes to Pittsburgh so, wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the bench for this one.

Finally, the week rounds out with another rebuilding Metro team in New Jersey. Yes, I know we should think that’s a win and they’re even selling off assets and calling this season a wash, but the Pens haven’t beaten them yet!

Well, it’s going to be an interesting week. We’re about a week and a half off of the trade deadline and two of this week’s four opponents are definitely sellers, so they could look different when they come to town. However, we’ve seen the Penguins play down to their competition all season long so who knows. We’re officially in the stretch run and moral victories are done. We need actual victories.