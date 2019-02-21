Select Page

#TBT: Watch these two drunk Flyers fans attempting to help one another out lead you into the spirit of the Stadium Series

With the Stadium Series coming up this Saturday, I figured there’s no better way to get Pens fans excited for the meaningless regular season outdoor big game than watching a couple of Philly scumbags live up to their stereotype. I mean, I literally watched this video almost ten times in a row, and I still can’t stop laughing. Legit tears in my eyes. Never change, Philly. Never change.

P.S. – I was going to write a lengthier blog ranking the Penguins outdoor jerseys from years past, but I decided against doing that because I figured nobody would really care. Plus I got busy (whoopsies). With that said, here are the correct rankings (from best to worst):

1. 2008 Winter Classic – Powder Blues

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 11.46.29 PM.png

To be honest, these jerseys aren’t anything to write home about, but they’re 1,000x better than any other outdoor jersey the Pens have worn over the past 11 years. Easy #1 imo.

2. 2017 Stadium Series – 80s All Yellows

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 11.50.21 PM.png

If you follow me on twitter, you probably already know I’m not a huge fan of the current alternates. With that said, considering this is #2 on my list means the other three have been giant stinkaroos. Also, the yellow helmets suck.

3. 2011 Winter Classic – Dark Blues

Screen Shot 2019-02-20 at 11.56.24 PM.png

No idea where to even begin here, but I’ll give it a shot. First of all, the Penguin is fat. Simply cannot have that. Second, the powder blue and white stripes just make absolutely no sense at all. Finally, I’m pretty sure every time the Penguins wore this jersey either Crosby or Malkin got seriously injured or the Penguins just flat out lost. Bad. Very bad.

4. 2014 Stadium Series – Basic Whites

Screen Shot 2019-02-21 at 12.02.54 AM.png

These jerseys were so dumb and basic that they looked like they were created on Microsoft paint in 13 minutes. There’s a reason why the Penguins never wore these jerseys ever again.

5. 2019 Stadium Series – Color Rush

Screen Shot 2019-02-21 at 12.05.46 AM.png

tenor.gif

P.P.S. – I have absolutely no idea why the Penguins decided not to go with these as their 2019 Stadium Series jerseys instead.

The keystone logo paired with the mostly all black is elite. And no, I will not be accepting any @’s.

Go Pens.

@PeepsBurgh

Penguins

