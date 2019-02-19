Gameday 60: Penguins @ Devils

Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | MSG+ | SN1

The Penguins hit the road to take on the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division matchup on Tuesday night.

The Penguins will look to continue filling the net though could use for a bit of shoring up on the defensive end, where they’ve struggled a bit as of late. They outlasted the Rangers by a count of 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh despite blowing a 2-goal lead in the second period.

Evgeni Malkin has been pretty good the past two outings despite his reported season-long slump, posting 4 goals and an assist in the back-to-back that also saw them drop a 5-4 decision to the red hot (wait for it) Calgary Flames.

Matt Murray gets the nod in net. Teddy Blueger sits in favor of Tanner Pearson who had been a healthy scratch for each of the weekend’s games.

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Aston-Reese – Malkin – Kessel

Hornqvist – Bjugstad – McCann

Pearson – Cullen – Simon

Dumoulin – Letang

Schultz – Johnson

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

Murray

The Devils have caused problems this year for the Penguins, and they’ll welcome Blake Coleman and his 18 goals back to the fold for tonight’s tilt. Despite the Devils hanging out in the basement of the Eastern Conference and the Metro, the Devils have taken all 3 meetings this season in regulation. Two contests in a forgettable Penguins’ November led to 5-1 and 4-2 losses where Brian Boyle (who’s since been moved to Nashville) netted a hat trick. They met 3 weeks ago and the Penguins fell 6-3.

In those 3 games, the Pens have allowed 4 power play goals and (stop us if you’ve heard it before) a shorthanded marker. The Penguins will have to be solid at 5v5 as well as on special teams if they want to continue to hang tough in a tight divisional race for the playoffs.

Johansson – Hischier – Bratt

Agostino – Coleman – Anderson

Wood – Zajac – Palmieri

Seney – Rooney – Stafford

Greene – Severson

Mueller – Gryba

Butcher – Lovejoy

Kinkaid

Cast out the Devils.

Go Pens.