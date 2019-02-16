Gameday 58: *INSERT BAD FIRE PUN HERE*

PITTSBURGH VS CALGARY

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

1:00 PM EST. ATTSN-PT, ESPN+

The Pens are kicking off back to back afternoon starts this weekend with the Calgary Flames coming into town. These two teams met back on October 25th and the Pens laid the beat em’ down, winning 9-1.

Since then, however, the teams’ fortunes have been pretty different. The Flames are 4 games better than the Pens currently, although they’re currently riding a 4 game skid. Calgary has also spent the year as a top NHL Center Ice team. Fun as hell, I mean.

The Pens can be fun sometimes but most of the time they choose not to be because we’re still dumb enough to have to argue over Matt Murray.

The Pens are still one point clear of the ‘Canes for the last Wild Card spot and now carry a game in hand. Plus there’s a shitload of Metro games coming up so getting 3-4 points this weekend is a must. Anything less than 3 and the oh fuck express is gonna start chugging through your childhood bedroom.

Lines:

Gene allegedly tried to kill a guy so he’s out. Desmith or Murray will start in goal and then the other will start tomorrow.

No James Neal for the Flames, he took a high cocaine stick to the face last game. Mike Smith in the cage.

Gotta point out that Billy Joel sucks before this recap is over.

Twerk for goals then extinguish the Flames.

Go Pens