Gameday 57: Penguins vs. Oilers

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

8:00PM Eastern – NBCSN

The best player in hockey will be in the building on Wednesday night.

And Connor McDavid will be there too.

The Penguins look to get by the Oilers in a national telecast at the Paint Bucket without the services of recently suspended Evgeni Malkin. Let’s be real. Yes, a stick foul like that deserves a suspension. No amount of homerism will overcome that and there will be no denials from any representative of this blog that says otherwise. One game may even be on the generous side.

But Raffl didn’t miss a shift and he was running around like a punk bitch all night, so fuck him.

Matt Murray was dazzling against the Flyers at WFC, stopping 50 of 51 shots on the way to a 4-1 win.

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Pearson – Bjugstad – Kessel

Blueger – McCann – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Riikola – Johnson

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

Murray

Low key thinking that Blueger/McCann/Hornqvist line makes some noise. They are hereby dubbed the Birds of War.

The only thing more expensive than oil is Milan Lucic.

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Khaira – Nugent-Hopking – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Malone – Chiasson

Rieder – Cave – Rattie

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Manning – Gravel

Koskinen

All your oil are belong to us.

Go Pens.