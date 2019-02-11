Gameday 56: Penguins @ Flyers

Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

7:00PM – NBCSN

In a prelude to the Stadium Series game, the Flyers play host to the Penguins as the Penguins look to snap out of a four-game losing streak at the House of Grit on Monday night.

The Penguins are coming off a spirited 5-4 loss to the league-best Lightning, dropping each of the games on their Florida road trip that has seen them regress to their end-of-November struggles.

Matt Murray gets the nod for the rivalry game. In 8 career games against the Broad Street Bullies, Murray is 3-2-0 with a .912SV% and 3.00GAA.

Evgeni Malkin returns to the lineup for the Penguins, which seems good.

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Kessel – Malkin – Bjugstad

Pearson – McCann – Simon

Wilson – Cullen – Hornqvist

Dumoulin – Johnson

Letang – Pettersson

Maatta – Riikola

Murray

Over/under on number of shifts before Letang is back with Dumoulin is 1.5. We can all agree that breaking up Letang and Dumoulin is bad and also not good.

The Flyers were mired in an awful slump before Carter Hart and Sean Couturier have begun to lead a resurgence in the City of Brotherly Love. In their past 10 games, they’ve amassed 19 of 20 points, including an 8-game win streak, most recently finishing Randy Carlyle’s stint in Anaheim with a 6-2 shellacking of the floundering Ducks.

Gritty is awesome. Something cool with Gritty is definitely happening tonight.

van Riemsdyk – Giroux – Konecny

Lindblom – Couturier – Voracek

Laughton – Patrick – Simmonds

Varone – Vorobyov – Raffl

Provorov – Sanheim

MacDonald – Gostisbehere

Hagg – Gudas

Hart

Outgrit the Flyers.

Go Pens.