Gameday 51: Penguins vs. Senators

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN

The suddenly new-look Penguins follow up their performance against the league’s best with a bookend that sees them host the league’s worst club on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in SiberiaPittsburgh.

The Penguins were new-look in a few ways on the day, first formally revealing the Stadium Series sweaters, then shipping Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to Florida in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

The Pens got the best of the Bolts on Wednesday in a 4-2 victory.

Justin Schultz continues to improve.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Rust – Malkin – Kessel

Pearson – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

McCann – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Riikola

Pettersson – Johnson

Murray

The Sens stink. They’re dead last in the league with 43 points. So of course, the Penguins will likely make them look like worldbeaters tonight.

Dzingel – Duchene – Ryan

Tkachuk – White – Stone

Smith – Pageau – Paajarvi

Paul – Tierney – Boedker

Chabot – DeMelo

Lajoie – Ceci

Borowiecki – Jaros

Anderson

Shut down the Senators.

Image result for government shutdown memes

Go Pens.

NHL, Penguins, Updates

