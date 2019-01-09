Wednesday Grab Bag 1.9

On its face, wow, how fun! ZAR delivered the knockout! Overall, how absolutely stupid and unnecessary. He threw a hit that was deemed interference. He sat for two minutes and then of course, some dipshit on Florida felt the need to “answer the bell.” ZAR, who has been playing extremely well lately, likely broke his hand because of this. To the “that’s hockey” crowd, let me ask…you don’t want hitting and physicality to leave the game, so why did Sceviour fill his diaper after a hit? That’s toughness? Seems like baby stuff. End of rant.

Numbers Standings Now that we are into 2019, and about at the true midway point of the season, this section now includes the wild card races. In the interest of fairness (and my sanity) the four teams in the race for wild card will be included. Full standings can be found here. Metropolitan GP Wins Losses OT Points WSH 42 26 12 4 56 PIT 43 24 13 6 54 CBJ 42 24 15 3 51

GP Wins Losses OT Points TB 43 33 8 2 68 TOR 42 27 13 2 56 BOS 43 25 14 4 54 Wild Card – Eastern Conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 BUF 43 23 14 6 52 WC2 MTL 44 23 16 5 51 NYI 41 23 14 4 50 CAR 42 20 17 5 45 FLA 41 17 17 7 41

Central

GP Wins Losses OT Points WPG 42 27 13 2 56 NSH 44 26 15 3 55 DAL 44 23 17 4 50

GP Wins Losses OT Points CGY 44 27 13 4 58 VGK 46 27 15 4 58 SJ 45 25 13 7 57

Wild Card – Western Conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 COL 43 20 15 8 48 WC2 MIN 42 21 18 3 45 ANA 43 19 17 7 45 VAN 45 20 21 4 44 EDM 43 20 20 3 43

Points Player Team GP Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov TB 43 21 50 71 Mikko Rantanen COL 43 19 47 66 Nathan MacKinnon COL 43 25 40 65 Johnny Gaudreau CGY 44 26 38 64 Connor McDavid EDM 42 24 39 63

Save Percentage Goalie Team GP Save Percentage Jack Campbell LA 15 .930 Robin Lehner NYI 21 .927 Jaroslav Halak BOS 23 .926 Linus Ullmark BUF 15 .924 Casey DeSmith PIT 26 .924

What These Numbers Tell Us: Obligatory, weekly reminder: The Penguins goaltending being consistently good again is one of the main drivers behind their recent success, only because it was an active liability through November. Okay, got that out of the way.

It’s honestly unfair how good Tampa Bay is. Through 43 games they are 12 (TWELVE!!!!) points up on their closest divisional opponent and 10 points up on the next best team in the league. All of this to say, they’re probably going to lose in the second round to some jabronis with a hot goalie.

Who else is excited for Dallas to finish in the top three spot in the Central and we’ll get all the cool takes from Smart Hockey Men that the CEO calling their two best players “horseshit” was the reason for the turnaround?

It’s actually amazing how much disparity there is in the Pacific Division. Calagary, Vegas, San Jose and then the bottom just falls the hell out. Anaheim might snag a wild card, but they’re 12 points back, Vancouver started hot but has since regressed to form and Edmonton…woof. McDavid either needs to get out of there, or sit down with Daryl Katz and demand a complete front office overhaul. The Metro might not be much better, but yikes.