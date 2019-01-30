Wednesday Grab Bag 1.30

Grab Bag is back and so are the Pens! …. sort of

Since we last met, Sidney Crosby won a meaningless award in a meaningless game from a meaningless weekend.

Speaking of, what a farce the Skills Competition was…actually, just listen to my ranting on Dying Alive from this week. It’s not worth diving into again.

TL;DL – the NHL screws up even the easiest of layups.

GAMEDAY PREVIEW

Whoa, boy! You thought we were going to jump right into links, didn’t ya? Well, surprise dumbass! Before Josh drops today’s actual gameday, we’ve got our own to talk about.

If you recall back on a fateful night in November, resident Pensblogger Peeps took on the 3-on-3 Challenge at PPG Paints Arena. A heroic effort to complete three hot dogs and three beers each period fell just short. No participation ribbons at this blog, but damned if it wasn’t an attempt.

Tonight, a new challenge emerges.

Updates will come via Twitter, a blog will be coming tomorrow and just like with the 3-on-3 Challenge, a video recap will also be in the works.

Peeps, how we feeling?

See you tonight, Franktuary. Here’s to hoping I don’t vomit.

On to the links.

Links

The Good

Despite NBCSN hyping up Kendall Coyne and Brianna Decker’s appearances in the Skills Competition during the pregame, only Coyne’s performance (which was damn impressive, by the way) was televised. Decker, even though her attempt of the Premier Passing Competition didn’t see air time on NBCSN, was timed and ended at 1:06. Clocking in as the fastest time, but since it wasn’t on TV and it wasn’t publicized, Leon Drasatil of the Oilers’ 1:09 was declared the winner. Each event winner earned a prize of $25K. Luckily, CCM stepped up and paid Decker what she earned.

The NHL has plenty of flaws, that’s to be sure, but the Dead Puck Era is D-E-D dead. Twelve players are on pace to break 100 points, there’s a handful of players with an outside chance of cracking 100 points and we’re on pace to have the most 100+ point scorers since 95-96. We’re in the Live-Puck Era.

NHL player tracking is here. For us bloggers, data nerds and spreadsheet lovers, this is welcomed news. Take a step back from your diehard hockey fandom and realize this is a good thing. Puck tracking will make the game easier to follow for casual fans and give us better analysis for film breakdown.

You need ESPN+ for this (which I DO NOT have), but spoiler alert, guess who Matthew Coller ranks as the NHL’s most fun team? (Hint: click the link and you can see #1.)

The Bad

Hey, thanks for coming out here’s $25K…now wait! It’s not for you! It’s for a charity of your choosing! Imagine having a league that bungles a great PR opportunity this badly.

I’m sure New Englanders are going to tell us this missed high-five was due to us doubting them, hating them and underestimating them and not that it’s just plain hilarious.

Our little brothers to the west in Columbus are contenders for once! You know what, good for you, sport! Now, we’re here to tell you a huge part of being a contender is making sure your elite talent is happy….oh, well, one day you’ll learn, ya little scamp!

I hope he gets the help he needs, but it may be time for the NHL to completely part ways with Austin Watson. Never want to see someone relapse, but hockey is the furthest thing from a concern right now. The man needs help.

The Ugly (Edmonton Edition)

So, not to pile on, but it’s been a big week for Edmonton stories with the firing of Chiarelli. However, there’s something wicked in Edmonton and Chiarelli was far from the disease. He was a symptom.

Connor, give me your eyes, run.

“In 11 seasons under Katz, the Oilers went through eight head coaches and four general managers.” – Spector’s Hockey

*through bits of hysterical laughter and weezing* Sure, Bob, you’re gonna get it right this time.

Numbers

Standings

Now that we are into 2019, this section now includes the wild card races. In the interest of fairness (and my sanity) the four teams in the race for wild card will be included. Full standings can be found here.

Metropolitian

GP Wins Losses OT Points NYI 49 29 15 5 63 WSH 50 27 17 6 60 CBJ 49 28 18 3 59

ATlantic

GP Wins Losses OT Points TB 49 37 10 2 76 TOR 49 30 17 2 62 MTL 51 28 18 5 61

Wild card – eastern conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 BOS 50 27 17 6 60 WC2 PIT 49 26 17 6 58 BUF 49 25 18 6 56 CAR 50 24 20 6 56 NYR 49 21 21 7 49

central

GP Wins Losses OT Points WPG 50 32 16 2 66 NSH 52 30 18 4 64 MIN 50 26 21 3 55

Pacific

GP Wins Losses OT Points CGY 51 33 13 5 71 SJ 52 29 16 7 65 VGK 52 29 19 4 62

Wild Card – Western Conference

GP Wins Losses OT Points WC1 DAL 49 24 21 4 52 WC2 COL 50 22 20 8 52 VAN 51 23 22 6 52 ANA 51 21 21 9 51 ARI 50 23 23 4 50

Player Statistics

points

Player Team GP Goal Assists Points Nikita Kucherov TB 49 22 56 78 Mikko Rantanen COL 50 23 51 74 Johnny Gaudreau CGY 51 29 44 73 Connor McDavid EDM 49 29 44 73 Patrick Kane CHI 50 29 42 71

Save Percentage

Goalie Team GP Save Percentage Robin Lehner NYI 27 .931 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB 28 .925 Frederik Andersen TOR 34 .923 Anton Khudobin DAL 21 .923 Ben Bishop DAL 31 .921

What These Numbers Tell Us: Time is of the essence here. Sure, with 32 games to play, that’s a lot of hockey, but with the standings tightening and teams catching strides, the Penguins need to follow suit. Buffalo is only two points back in the wild card, but on the optimistic side, it’s only a five point swing to get them into first. This coming week will be a huge test for where these Penguins are.

Here’s the other catch: the trade deadline is looming and one of first and biggest shots was fired on Monday with the Leafs snagging Jake Muzzin from the LA Kings and they did it without giving up Sandin or Kapanen. The arms race in the Eastern Conference is on. I’m not suggesting the need for a panic trade, but with Derick Brassard underwhelming and Justin Schultz close to returning, shoring up the forward group needs done.

*takes deep breath* What if I told you I wasn’t completely sold on Tampa Bay as the Stanley Cup favorite? What if I told you I didn’t trust Jon Cooper to be the right coach to make the necessary adjustment and matching when the team is locked in a 7-game series? If you recall, with a 3-2 series lead in the 2018 conference final (and the 2016 conference final) and their opponent on the ropes, Cooper rightfully rolled out the same game plan for game six. Then again for game seven. Mike Sullivan and Barry Trotz respectively out-coached and out-gamed Cooper. With the likes of Pittsburgh, Toronto, Washington and Boston all looming…I’m skeptical.

The Week Ahead

Speaking of Tampa, the first huge litmus test of the second half is tonight at 8:00. Josh will have your gameday later on today, but with the Bolts in town and the Pens coming off what was a putrid effort against New Jersey, it’s time to see if they can still hang with the big boys.

Know Your Enemy: Raw Charge

Following Tampa’s visit, the Pens welcome in Ottawa, a team that seemed to be outperforming expectations and suddenly bottomed out. As expected, they sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference and they’re in discussions with Stone and Duchene about contract extensions.

Know Your Enemy: Sens Chirp

After taking on Canada’s worst team, it’s off to take on one of Canada’s best teams. Fresh off acquiring Jake Muzzin from LA, the Pens head to Toronto to take on the Leafs. Another huge test for this club. With a shored up defense and an elite offense, the Leafs are now fully a contender.

Know Your Enemy: Pension Plan Puppets

Lastly, it’s back home to take on what is likely the east’s most up-and-down squad, the Carolina Hurricanes. I got nothing, I can’t make heads or tails of them. They’re four points back of the Pens for a wild card, but also not all that great. Whatever, just win.

Know Your Enemy: Cardiac Cane

Big week, two huge measuring sticks against the Bolts and Leafs, two huge in-division points against Carolina and then what should be a win against Ottawa. Would love to see a gutsy win against Tampa lead to the start of a streak and work on catching the Caps and Isles. Talk to you next week.