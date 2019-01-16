Wednesday Grab Bag 1.16

(through deep yawning) Welcome back to the Grab Bag, everyone. The Pacific Standard Time Zone sucks ass. Please come home soon, Penguins. You know home to where all the adults live.

So, my prediction of how this week would go wasn’t quite right, but it was close. The Pens slapped Anaheim around Friday, dropped a deuce against the Kings Saturday (so far, so good) and last night they pretty much no-showed against the Shorks. Well, everyone except Murr who is now 9-1 in his last ten which, as I run the numbers quickly, is good!

Last night was frankly uncharacteristic of the Pens as they’ve shown an ability to bring it against the league’s elite and kind of take the night off against the basement-dwellers. So, with Arizona and Vegas on the horizon this week, we’ll see if they get back to form.

Alright, let’s share some goddamn stories.

The Good Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated talked to a bunch of NHLers about their rookie dinners. A lot of gems in that one. Brooks Orpik recently played his 1,000th NHL game. NBC Sports has a good write up on how someone like him has adapted his game to consistently stay in the league. Regardless of how you feel about Steve Dangle, this is a great story. Call Forsberg, cause this was beautiful. The Bad The Anaheim Ducks, folks….they’re bad. Like, really bad. When you’re waiving players you signed to four year deals…that’s not great. Trigger warning – this is a little tough to watch. Zach Sanford of the Blues went into the boards awkwardly following a hit and definitely did not know where he was following the hit. The Ugly Former NHL All-Star John Scott is lucky to be alive. Maybe a bit of hyperbole, for those of us that have played pond hockey in our lives, this is Nightmare Number One.