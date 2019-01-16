Wednesday Grab Bag 1.16

So, my prediction of how this week would go wasn’t quite right, but it was close. The Pens slapped Anaheim around Friday, dropped a deuce against the Kings Saturday (so far, so good) and last night they pretty much no-showed against the Shorks. Well, everyone except Murr who is now 9-1 in his last ten which, as I run the numbers quickly, is good!
Last night was frankly uncharacteristic of the Pens as they’ve shown an ability to bring it against the league’s elite and kind of take the night off against the basement-dwellers. So, with Arizona and Vegas on the horizon this week, we’ll see if they get back to form.
Alright, let’s share some goddamn stories.
The Good
Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated talked to a bunch of NHLers about their rookie dinners. A lot of gems in that one.
Brooks Orpik recently played his 1,000th NHL game. NBC Sports has a good write up on how someone like him has adapted his game to consistently stay in the league.
Regardless of how you feel about Steve Dangle, this is a great story.
Call Forsberg, cause this was beautiful.
The Bad
The Anaheim Ducks, folks….they’re bad. Like, really bad.
When you’re waiving players you signed to four year deals…that’s not great.
Trigger warning – this is a little tough to watch. Zach Sanford of the Blues went into the boards awkwardly following a hit and definitely did not know where he was following the hit.
The Ugly
Former NHL All-Star John Scott is lucky to be alive. Maybe a bit of hyperbole, for those of us that have played pond hockey in our lives, this is Nightmare Number One.
Standings
Now that we are into 2019, and about at the true midway point of the season, this section now includes the wild card races. In the interest of fairness (and my sanity) the four teams in the race for wild card will be included. Full standings can be found here.
Metropolitan
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|CBJ
|46
|28
|15
|3
|59
|WSH
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|NYI
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
Atlantic
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|TB
|47
|36
|9
|2
|74
|TOR
|45
|28
|15
|2
|58
|BOS
|46
|26
|15
|5
|57
Wild Card – Eastern Conference
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|WC1
|MTL
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|WC2
|PIT
|46
|25
|15
|6
|56
|BUF
|46
|23
|17
|6
|52
|CAR
|46
|22
|19
|5
|49
|NYR
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
Central
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|WPG
|46
|30
|14
|3
|62
|NSH
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|COL
|46
|21
|17
|8
|50
Pacific
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|CGY
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|SJ
|48
|28
|13
|7
|63
|VGK
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
Wild Card – Western Conference
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|WC1
|DAL
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|WC2
|MIN
|46
|23
|20
|3
|49
|EDM
|46
|22
|21
|3
|47
|VAN
|47
|21
|21
|5
|47
|ANA
|47
|19
|19
|9
|47
Points
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nikita Kucherov
|TB
|47
|22
|53
|75
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|45
|28
|41
|69
|Johnny Gaudreau
|CGY
|47
|27
|42
|69
|Mikko Rantanen
|COL
|46
|21
|48
|69
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|46
|26
|40
|66
Save Percentage
|Goalie
|Team
|GP
|Save Percentage
|Jack Campbell
|LA
|15
|.930
|Robin Lehner
|NYI
|24
|.928
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|TB
|26
|.925
|Jaroslav Halak
|BOS
|23
|.924
|Anton Khudobin
|DAL
|21
|.923
What These Numbers Tell Us: That whole “get into the top three of the Metro and stay there” strategy has hit a bit of a snag in the last week. The Pens went from having first place in their sights to…well, it’s still in their sights, the Metro is just extremely top-heavy. Win two of the next three and we’re right back after this. Doesn’t hurt that the Capitals got smoked last night, but doesn’t help that CBJ and the Islanders each won. The Pens, Caps, Jackets and Islanders are fairly evenly matched.
Edmonton sits two points back of the second wild card in the west. Even with that, McDavid has eclipsed everyone but Kucherov in the points race. I know that I often tell people to stop using the Penguins as their end-all-be-all for comparisons, but let’s look at this way: 2018-2019 is McDavid’s fourth NHL season. By this point in Crosby’s tenure, the Pens missed the playoffs his rookie season, lost in the first round his second, lost in the Final his third and won the Cup in his fourth.
So, with that in mind, Connor McDavid was their first overall pick in 2015, their fifth top-five pick in six years. Comparing that to the Pens, Crosby was their fourth top-five pick in five years. Since 2010, the Oilers have traded away: Taylor Hall (1st overall), Nail Yakapov (1st overall), Justin Schultz, Devan Dubnyk and David Perron. They’ve also thrown money at the likes of Lucic, Larsson, Russell and so many others to completely devoid McDavid of any help beyond his line.
By this point in Crosby’s career, he was surrounded by Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Marian Hossa (for a 1/4 of a season), Sergei Gonchar, Jordan Staal, Chris Kunitz and a myriad of other good depth. While Draisaitl and RNH certainly help, there is not much by way of help anywhere else on the Oilers roster.
The poor bastard either needs to go full LeBron and become the shadow coach and GM or demand a trade. They are doing him no favors.
The Week Ahead
Two more games on the west coast and then it’s right to the All-Star Game and the bye week. Friday night the Pens take on the Coyotes. Their record does not reflect the fact that everyone on their roster is hurt. They sit six points back of the second wild card in the west and given that their IR looks like a World War I infirmary, that’s kind of impressive.
Know Your Enemy: Five for Howling
Then it’s from one desert to the next when the Pens are slated to play the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights. There is no player on that team with any history with the Penguins so keep it.
Know Your Enemy: Knights on Ice
Well, one has to figure two out of a possible four is expected here. Arizona, despite the injuries is pretty bad, so that may be a night the Pens just lay down and decide for a night off while Vegas is a serious contender in the west. We’ll see how it goes and then we get a week of takes during the All-Star Game!
Thanks for reading, follow me (or tell me how bad this was) on Twitter @SynonymForWet.
