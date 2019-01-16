Welcome back to sunny and beautiful (it’s raining, but just ignore that) California. San Jose, to be exact, a place where the Penguins have some very fond memories.

The Pens play their final game of the season in California tonight before heading to Arizona on a back to back with Las Vegas. These will be the Pens final 3 games before they hit their bye week which rides all the way into the All-Star Game.

Gonna want to pick up some points between between now and then…

Isles nipping at the Pens heels as well, only 2 points back with a game in hand.

Undoubtedly Pensblog overlord G-off will litter this ‘cap with his anti-West Coast propaganda. Do not be fooled by this disgusting EST bias. So many people say that the cold ones are colder here, people really say that, not to mention that there’s 3 hours of my life I haven’t lived yet, yet you have. Sounds great to me. Let’s watch some hockey.

[Editor’s Note: The good and also great EST speaks for itself. I do not need to peddle any propaganda. I’m not a Rupert Murdoch/Roger Ailes hybrid. Come on.]

LINEUPS

One of the most fun names to say in all of hockey, Joonas Donskoi, in tonight for SJ. He left the Sharks’ game Saturday vs Ottawa with a head injury.

Jones in the cage for the Shorks.

Jultz skated with the team in an non-contact capacity again this morning, after working out yesterday as well. Gotta wonder if the plan is for him to be ready to roll on January, 29 vs the Devils, barring any setbacks.

Sharks have beaten the Pens the last 6 times they’ve played. Let’s ride…

1ST PERIOD

PUCK DROPS.

Good back and forth early. Brassard loses a puck battle in the neutral zone and a pass finds Evander Kane one on one with big Murr right down the slot, but his shot doinks a goalpost to keep it scoreless.

Garret Wilson is actually Canadian Vincent Adultman. Change my mind.

Kane dangerous again down the left wing but rips a shot high and wide to Murray’s glove side. Pens answer a little later as Malkin and Simon try to connect on a nice passing play but again no dice. Teams willing to trade contested chances at this point, 8 minutes in.

Changes coming and Kris Letang pushed it up ice as the Sharks back off. Letang goes straight at EK, dekes, drops the shoulder to slide around him and just rips a scorching backhander into the top corner 1-0 PENS.

Errey said it best, maybe the best goal Letang has ever scored. Camera cuts to Sullivan with an arm wrapped around Letang and you can tell Tangers trying not to smile. What a filthy goal.

Karlsson answers back though. Sharks string together a dangerous shift, EK makes a dangerous centering pass that’s cleared by Sheahan, but Dillon holds at the line. The puck makes it way back to EK who puts it on net, finds Sorensen’s stick for the cheesy deflect, 1-1 GAME.

Sharks keep pressing. After Pettersson falls trying to check Kane, Malkin falls trying to body Hertl. Hertl then just bodies Jack Johnson and deposits the puck in the top corner, 2-1 SHARKS.

ME: Alexa, show me replacement level NHL defense.

ALEXA: Here are the Jack Johnson videos you asked for, LOL.

Sharks are clogging the neutral zone like the white house toilets after Clemson visited yesterday. Starting to feel like the Pens just need to get out of this period, and with 1:30 to go Guentzel heads to the box for hooking.

Pens PK is up to the task and actually creates a couple chances to carry momentum into the intermission. Karlsson snaps his stick on the crossbar for good measure as he leaves the ice because Kris Letang is now his father. Being a step-son is hard but I’m sure they will grow into a mutual understanding.

2ND PERIOD

PUCK DROPS. 30 seconds of carry over PP for the Sharks. Sharks aren’t abler to get set up in the O-Zone and the Pens complete the kill.

Pens and Sharks trade dangerous shifts. After Crosby and Guentzel nearly connect for a goal, a Letang turnover up the middle leads to Meier dinging the crossbar on the other end. The Pens lack of team speed is evident all over tonight whenever the 87 line isn’t on the ice. Concerning…

Jones has stopped Dumo twice tonight; bet he wishes he did that in 2016.

Crosby saves a goal by slashing some guy then the Pens go into full life alert mode and Jumbo cashes in 3-1 SHARKS.

The 4th line is on the ice with the Johnson pairing. It goes how you think it goes. The Sharks team speed is obliterating the Pens, however, Murray continues to keep the Pens somewhat in it.

Bob Errey talking about what a good player Garrett Wilson is sounds like me trying to sell it to my 4 year old that his drawings don’t fucking suck. Maybe crayons just aren’t his medium!

Nothing happens for a while and then Donskoi closes his hand on the puck so the Pens head to the Powerplay with around 5 to go in the period.

A couple chances for 87 but the Sharks get the kill immediately into a 2on1 for Kane and Donskoi but again Murr says no. Quietly solid game from him while everyone in front of him shits the bed.

Jack Johnson tried to play defense and tripped a guy which is sort of better than giving up a goal I guess, PP Sharks but the Pens are able to get out of the period unscathed.

3RD PERIOD

PUCK DROPS. 1:27 carry over PP time for the Sharks.The Pens complete the kill almost without incident as Meier gets Murray out of the cage but can’t finish.

Errey follows up in a SHOCKED voice with, “AND THE BEST CHANCE COMES WITH JACK JOHNSON ON THE ICE” and at least I get to laugh tonight.

Off a faceoff the Sharks are able to work it from to Justin Braun on the right point, Murray has not trouble with his shot, but Hertl finds a soft spot for and bangs the rebound home, 4-1 SHARKS.

Kind of just waiting for this to be over and hoping Jack Johnson gets hurt in a way where he can get his money but also the Pens get cap relief *prayers hand emoji* Sheahan just drew a penalty I guess.

Geno has fallen down like 5 times tonight. Skate issue? Something else? It’s really weird.

Melker is a stupid name.

Brassard hits the post so hard that it leads to a chance the other way for Kane because of course he does.

Pens pull Murray with 3:30 to go. Brassard scores a goal through Rust’s screen, 4-2 SHARKS.

Net stays empty and Hertl completes the hat trick. 5-2 SHARKS.

GAME.

NOTES

Evander Kane looked like a god damn superstar all night. Dangerous on every shift.

Crosby’s line hovering around 60%CF tells you a lot about how fucking amazing Sidney Crosby is.

1000 games in San Jose for Jumbo Joe

