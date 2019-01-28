Gameday 49: Penguins vs. Devils

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | MSG+

The Penguins come out of the break under the leadership of All-Star MVP Sidney Crosby as they look to start the unofficial second half of the season with a win against their in-division rival New Jersey Devils.

The Penguins have been shuffling some things around for a while, and it does feel like they might be posturing for a bigger move. This is not the bigger move, but perhaps a bit of a precursor to that, as they shipped Jamie Oleksiak back to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. Good value for a guy that wasn’t going to sniff the ice with Justin Schultz’ return imminent, especially considering the $2.1M in cap relief that will be provided to make room for another non-Oleksiak player.

Jack Johnson sucks, and G brings the pain (with numbers) to prove it.

Patric Hornqvist is back. Schultz and Aston-Reese are skating and, by definition, getting closer.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Rust – Malkin – Kessel

Pearson – Brassard – Hornqvist

Sheahan – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Riikola

Pettersson – Johnson

Murray

After a quick start to the season, New Jersey has been pretty goddamn bad. They sit tied for last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points in 48 games (2 in hand on the Senators), dead last in the Metropolitan.

Johansson – Hischier – Palmieri

Wood – Zajac – Coleman

Seney – Zacha – Bratt

Boyle – Rooney – Stafford

Greene – Severson

Butcher – Vatanen

Mueller – Santini

Kinkaid

Burn the Devils.

Go Pens.