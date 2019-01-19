Gameday 48: Las Vegas Nights

7:00 PM PST. ATTSN-PT, ESPN+

The Pens arrive in Vegas today with the chance to clinch a winning road trip before a week off. I imagine a few of the players won’t mind starting their week off with a little downtime in Las Vegas.

Our lord and savior Matt Murray had 31 saves to help the Pens to a 3-2 OT win in Arizona last night. They still have a team somehow. Good for them.

Lines:

Joseph Blandisi sounds like a guy who got killed off the Sopranos in season 3. Desmith in the cage tonight most likely.

Marchessault-Karlsson-Pirri

Pacioretty-Stastny-Tuch

Lindberg-Eakin-Carpenter

Nosek-Bellamare-Reaves

McNabb-Schmidt

Theodore-Engelland

Holden-Miller

Fleury

5 minute turnaround before a much needed 8 days off. Do it.

Go Pens