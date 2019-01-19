Select Page

Gameday 48: Las Vegas Nights

Posted by | Jan 19, 2019 | ,

Gameday 48: Las Vegas Nights
PITTSBURGH VS LAS VEGAS
T-MOBILE ARENA – LAS VEGAS, NV

7:00 PM PST. ATTSN-PT, ESPN+

The Pens arrive in Vegas today with the chance to clinch a winning road trip before a week off. I imagine a few of the players won’t mind starting their week off with a little downtime in Las Vegas.

Image result for hangover gif

Our lord and savior Matt Murray had 31 saves to help the Pens to a 3-2 OT win in Arizona last night. They still have a team somehow. Good for them.

Lines:

Joseph Blandisi sounds like a guy who got killed off the Sopranos in season 3. Desmith in the cage tonight most likely.

Marchessault-Karlsson-Pirri

Pacioretty-Stastny-Tuch

Lindberg-Eakin-Carpenter

Nosek-Bellamare-Reaves

McNabb-Schmidt

Theodore-Engelland

Holden-Miller

Fleury

5 minute turnaround before a much needed 8 days off. Do it.

Image result for hangover gif

Go Pens

Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 48: Las Vegas Nights



Related Posts

Wednesday Grab Bag 1.16

Wednesday Grab Bag 1.16

January 16, 2019

RECAP 45: Mortal After All. Pens Bend The Knee, Fall 5-2 in LA

RECAP 45: Mortal After All. Pens Bend The Knee, Fall 5-2 in LA

January 13, 2019

RECAP 47: Penguin of the Desert. Pens Walk Through the Desert, Top Coyotes 3-2 in OT

RECAP 47: Penguin of the Desert. Pens Walk Through the Desert, Top Coyotes 3-2 in OT

January 19, 2019

RECAP 44: BEST COAST

RECAP 44: BEST COAST

January 12, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino