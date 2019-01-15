Gameday 46: Penguins @ Sharks

Penguins @ Sharks

SAP Arena – San Jose, CA

10:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | SN1

The Pens look to get back on the winning track as they stop over in San Jose for a rematch of the 2016 Cup Final, taking on Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and the rest of the San Jose Sharks.

The Pens fell to the LA Kings, 5-2 on Saturday night, the second of a back-to-back. Tonight’s game is the third game of a 5-game road trip bringing the Penguins to the All Star Break.

Justin Schultz is back and skating with the club, while Patric Hornqvist and Zach Aston-Reese remain out with injuries. Aston-Reese, encouragingly, was able to skate on his own today after practice.

Schultz is on the ice now for practice in a red (no contact) jersey. Aston-Reese is on the bench wearing a helmet and warmup gear. Looks like both will be getting in some work -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 14, 2019

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Pearson – Malkin – Simon

Sheahan – Brassard – Kessel

Grant – Cullen – Wilson

Dumoulin – Letang

Oleksiak – Maatta

Pettersson – Johnson

Murray

The Sharks are 27-13-7, good for 2nd in the Pacific and behind only the red hot Flames in the West. They’re third overall in the league behind the ridiculous team down in Tampa.

After a bit of hullabaloo from idiot people, Erik Karlsson has been on fire, with 41 points in 45 games (3G + 38A).

On special teams, the Sharks are 7th on the PP and 5th on the PK.

Sorenson – Thornton – Pavelski

Radil – Couture – Meier

Kane – Hertl – Donskoi

Karlsson – Goodrow – LaBanc

Simek – Burns

Dillon – Karlsson

Heed – Braun

Jones

Knock out the Sharks.

Go Pens.