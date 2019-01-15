Gameday 46: Penguins @ Sharks

Penguins @ Sharks
SAP Arena – San Jose, CA
10:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | SN1
The Pens look to get back on the winning track as they stop over in San Jose for a rematch of the 2016 Cup Final, taking on Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and the rest of the San Jose Sharks.
The Pens fell to the LA Kings, 5-2 on Saturday night, the second of a back-to-back. Tonight’s game is the third game of a 5-game road trip bringing the Penguins to the All Star Break.
Justin Schultz is back and skating with the club, while Patric Hornqvist and Zach Aston-Reese remain out with injuries. Aston-Reese, encouragingly, was able to skate on his own today after practice.
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
Pearson – Malkin – Simon
Sheahan – Brassard – Kessel
Grant – Cullen – Wilson
Dumoulin – Letang
Oleksiak – Maatta
Pettersson – Johnson
Murray
The Sharks are 27-13-7, good for 2nd in the Pacific and behind only the red hot Flames in the West. They’re third overall in the league behind the ridiculous team down in Tampa.
After a bit of hullabaloo from idiot people, Erik Karlsson has been on fire, with 41 points in 45 games (3G + 38A).
On special teams, the Sharks are 7th on the PP and 5th on the PK.
Sorenson – Thornton – Pavelski
Radil – Couture – Meier
Kane – Hertl – Donskoi
Karlsson – Goodrow – LaBanc
Simek – Burns
Dillon – Karlsson
Heed – Braun
Jones
Knock out the Sharks.
Go Pens.
