Gameday 43: Penguins vs. Panthers

Penguins vs. Panthers

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | FS-F

The Penguins look to bounce back into the win column tonight after Chicago ended their 8-game winning streak on Sunday evening at the Paint Bucket. Matt Murray will put his personal 7-game winning streak on the line as the Penguins host the Florida Steel Panthers. It’s 70’s night, so that’s a thing.

Murray has been dazzling since his return from injury, going 7-0-0 with a .962SV% and a 1.27GAA and two clean sheets. Is that good?

“We’re focused on just doing our job. … We’re trying to play the game the best way we know how.” – Mike Sullivan on the Penguins’ recent success

Electric Boogaloo III, the line of Simon, Malkin, and Hornqvist, has been red hot as of late, and the lineup will stay together with the same configuration as Sunday night’s loss.

Also red hot is the Penguins’ power play, which has converted on 9 of its last 16 and recorded goals in 5 of the last 6 games. They’ve vaulted to 6th in the league in terms of conversion percentage on the man advantage.

Kristopher Norris Letang also has a 7-game streak on the line tonight, as he’s recorded at least a point in each of his past 7 tilts, totaling 10 points across the span (3G, 7A).

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Simon – Malkin – Hornqvist

Pearson – Brassard – Kessel

Sheahan – Cullen – Aston-Reese

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – Oleksiak

Pettersson – Johnson

Murray

The Panthers have lost two straight and sit in 6th in the Atlantic and 11th in the Eastern Conference, 9 points out of the second Wild Card spot. They’ve been hot and cold (mostly cold) throughout the year, but did just come off a stretch where they won 6 of 8.

They’re a top-heavy team, with their first line of Huberdeau – Barkov – Dadonov combining for a total of 123 points. Huberdeau’s 46 points (11G, 35A) pace the squad, while new acquisition Mike Hoffman’s 20 goals (including 10 on the power play) are best on the club.

Speaking of the power play, the Panthers are 3rd best in the league at a 27.8% conversion rate. Their penalty kill is in the middle of the pack, successfully deterring 79.2% of chances (18th in the league).

Huberdeau – Barkov – Dadonov

Vatrano – Borgstrom – Hoffman

Hawryluk – McCann – Brouwer

Malgin – Lammikko – Sceviour

Yandle – Ekblad

Matheson – Pysyk

Kiselevich – Weegar

Luongo

Tame the Panthers.

Go Pens.