Gameday 42: Lazy Sunday Beatdowns

8:00 PM EST. NBCSN

Welcome to your weekend gameday lazy Sunday edition. This gameday is just like regular gameday, but it sleeps in, wakes up a little hungover, and sleepwalks through the day dreading the slow march of time.

The Pens come riding an 8 game winning streak into tonight’s finale of a 3 game homestand, and all of a sudden look like contenders (hey, stop looking at that defense, my eyes are up here).

The Pens haven’t lost a hockey game since a 4-2 loss at home to Anaheim on December 17th and look to stay undefeated in 2019 against a lowly Blackhawks squad.

And lowly might be too kind for Chicago. They’re 15-21-7, tied for the fewest wins in the NHL with the Flyers and Sens, and sport a -33 goal differential. They lost the winter classic on New Year’s day 4-2, and then lost to the god damn Islanders. Also, Patrick Kane is still on their team.

(whispers: Take note for 5 years down the line; this is what it looks like when a title window closes.)

Lately when the Pens have played the dregs of the league they’ve made it look like it, handing out a 5-2 beat em’ down to Detroit, a 6-1 ass kicking in STL and a 7-2 boatrace in NYR. Followed by a 4-0 statement win over Winnipeg the Pens can do no wrong right now.

These runs only come along once, maybe a twice a season. Monday morning may be coming too soon, but seriously enjoy the hockey this team is playing right now.

Lineups:

Coach Sullivan on Schultz: “The next step would be getting involved with our skills coach, and then getting involved in practice with the team before he’s fully prepared to participate in games.” Schultz skated today: https://t.co/62ymmOtqYY pic.twitter.com/xCUsrvtVTj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 5, 2019

Coach Sullivan confirms that Casey DeSmith will start tonight against Chicago. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 6, 2019

Oleksiak drew into the lineup against Winnipeg on Friday. No changes expected tonight for the Pens.

Blackhawks:

Saad-Toews-Kahun

Anisimov-Stome-Kane

DeBrincat-Kampf-Perlini

Cagguila-Kruger-Kunitz

Keith-Gustafsson

Forsling-Seabrook

Dahlstrom-Murphy

Ward

Thought Cam ward was selling used Hyundai’s by now, huh. Whatevs.

A win tonight and a loss or OT loss by the Caps and Pens jump to first place in the Metro (Caps still have a game in hand).

They’re honoring the 2009 Stanley Cup Championship teams 10 year anniversary at the Paint Can tonight so it’s the perfect excuse to post my favorite CBC montage ever. If you run through a wall and break your TV after watching this Pensblog takes no responsibility.

[embedded content]

Go Pens