Dying Alive: “You had a pretty wet December.”

Please excuse Jesse, he has a virus stuck in in larynx this week, but he powers through. This week, we discuss the Penguins eight-game win streak, Matt Murray’s possibly inhuman return to dominance, why the Penguins system is suffocating opponents and remember some of our favorite goals from the 2009 Stanley Cup run, which was ten years ago. Yes. You’re old. Time is fleeting. Eat Arby’s.

Oh yeah, we take listener correspondences as well.

