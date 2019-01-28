Welcome, Dying Alive is back. A podcast by Jesse Marshall of The Athletic Pittsburgh, Mike Darnay of Pensburgh and myself.
After a week hiatus, we’re back! We talk about how the NHL is so bad at what they do they manage to screw up a marketing event such as the Skills Competition, the Oilers and their problems beyond just Chiarelli, how Pat and Peep might be headed for defeat again and as always, correspondences.
Vine of the Week:
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Dying Alive: "You gotta eat a hot dog in 40 seconds."