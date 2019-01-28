Dying Alive: “You gotta eat a hot dog in 40 seconds.”

Welcome, Dying Alive is back. A podcast by Jesse Marshall of The Athletic Pittsburgh, Mike Darnay of Pensburgh and myself.

After a week hiatus, we’re back! We talk about how the NHL is so bad at what they do they manage to screw up a marketing event such as the Skills Competition, the Oilers and their problems beyond just Chiarelli, how Pat and Peep might be headed for defeat again and as always, correspondences.