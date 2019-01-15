Select Page

Dying Alive: “I thought you were gonna say you used a WaxVac.”

Welcome back to Dying Alive. This week we discuss that the Penguins only seem to lose to bad western conference teams, how the goaltenders are really good, Jake Guentzel earning his extension before it even kicks in, what the Pens should do with Brassard/Jarry and a discussion about meat. Yes, that’s a topic of discussion this week. Meat.

As always, correspondences take us out.

Vine of the Week: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AYv6rV3NXE

Penguins

