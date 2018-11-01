Select Page

Gameday 11: Penguins @ Islanders

Penguins @ Islanders

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

7:00PM – AT&TSN | SNE

The Penguins take to the road as they finish their home-and-home series with the Islanders. They’ll look to avenge a 6-3 loss suffered on Tuesday night.

The Penguins didn’t get a lot of bounces last time out, and they’ve been good on the road thus far this year.

Not much noise on the Pens today from the team or whatever so here’s the best guess at the lines, assuming Kristopher Letang is healthy and can play. If everything is awful and terrible and he cannot play, it will be Juuso Riikola in his stead.

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel

Sheahan – Cullen – Hornqvist

Rust – Grant – Sprong

Dumoulin – Letang

Maatta – OhSexyBack

Johnson – Ruhwedel

Murray

The win over the Penguins was the Isles’ third in a row but it came with a price as Robin Lehner was injured. They recalled Christopher Gibson on an emergency basis, shipping former Penguin Tom Kuhnhackl back to Bridgeport. Former Penguins’ backup Thomas Greiss looks to be the starter for the Isles this evening.

Lee – Nelson – Bailey

Beauvillier – Barzal – Eberle

Ladd – Filppula – Komarov

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Leddy – Pulock

Pelech – Boychuk

Hickey – Mayfield

Greiss

Let’s try this again:

Maroon the Islanders.

Go Pens.

