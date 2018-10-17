Wednesday Grab Bag 10.17

Welcome back to the Grab Bag. Not to be confused with the Mailbag

It was a week for the Guinos; Phil Kessel scored a hat trick* against Vegas, Murray seems to be over his concussion and they sorta kinda showed up against Montreal on Saturday. Last night, they somehow squeezed a point out of a boring Tuesday, early season game against Vancouver . Is there a goalie controversy?!**

To the grab bag!

*not of the natural variety, there was an intermission in between. A natural hat trick is three interrupted goals in one period, fight me, I will die on this hill.

**no.

Links

The Good

Noted “Good Guy” Sidney Crosby and “Other Good Guy” Nathan MacKinnon have been putting out absolute bangers with Tim Hortons the last few years. However, Monday morning, they released one that is a straight shot directly to the feels.

Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder (a great Twitter follow, btw) had a phenomenal piece on what the Golden Knights meant to the city of Las Vegas following the October 1, 2017 shooting. It’s amazing what a sport and a team can do for a city.

A good dog, or the best dog? Shero would’ve been better off trading for this good boy instead of Douglass Murray in 2013.

I can hear Don Cherry weeping from here. The Hurricanes, bucking with usual hockey culture, are *gasp!* having fun?!! After each win, they skate the length of the ice and jump into the glass. More of this. Everywhere. Don’t want your opponent to celebrate? Don’t let ‘em beat you. To the victor go the spoils.

Debate time! The 2010 draft had some quality talent. ESPN’s analysts (don’t worry, not Melrose) debate who they would build a team around from that draft.

The Bad

I feel like I’m going to link Gretz each week, because dude is just undefeated. No shit the Blackhawks need more from Saad. Maybe trading an elite winger like Panrin for a run-of-the-mill two way forward like Saad wasn’t smart!

I’m filing this under “so bad it’s good.” The Rangers ECHL affiliate The Maine Mariners are doing a promotion every home game – The Awkward Autographed Item of the Game. Can’t wait for the Colby Armstrong signed half-eaten Snickers bar.

Today, recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada. I, for one, am a huge supporter of this. However, I put this story under bad because the NHL, NHLPA and some of the players still have outdated views on marijuana, usage and effects. Shouts to Matt Duchene, Riley Cote and even Connor McDavid on positive outlooks.

We all know how important speed is in today’s NHL, right? Apparently the LA Kings didn’t get that message.

The Ugly

As most of you know, I am not exactly Marc-Andre Fleury’s biggest fan. That said, what a save here.

“But why is it in The Ugly, Pat?” Great question reader, and I will answer it for you – because apparently Jordan Weal never learned how to lift the puck. Clown shot, bro.

Sentient garbage can Tom Wilson wants you to know that he’s very sad he’s suspended and he’s actually the victim here. Not Oskar Sundqvist’s face, ZAR’s jaw or I dunno, pick one of the seemingly endless victims of Tom Wilson’s play. Very excited for his suspension to get reduced because nothing matters.

When your team has been shutout as many times as you’ve scored goals…you’re going to find yourself on the wrong side of history.

Numbers

Standings

Metropolitan

GP W L OT PTS CAR 7 4 2 1 9 NJD 4 4 0 0 8 CBJ 5 3 2 0 6 PIT 5 2 1 2 6 PHI 6 3 3 0 6 WSH 5 2 2 1 5 NYI 4 2 2 0 4 NYR 6 2 4 0 4

Atlantic

GP W L OT PTS TOR 7 6 1 0 12 BOS 5 4 1 0 8 MTL 5 3 1 1 7 OTT 6 3 2 1 7 TB 4 3 1 0 6 BUF 6 3 3 0 6 FLA 4 0 2 2 2 FLA 6 0 4 2 2

Central

GP W L OT PTS NSH 6 5 1 0 10 CHI 5 3 0 2 8 COL 6 3 1 2 8 WPG 6 3 2 1 7 DAL 6 3 3 0 6 MIN 6 2 2 2 6 STL 5 1 2 2 4

Pacific

GP W L OT PTS ANA 6 4 1 1 9 VAN 6 4 2 0 8 CGY 5 3 2 0 6 VGK 7 3 4 0 6 SJ 6 2 3 1 5 LA 6 2 3 1 5 EDM 4 2 2 0 4 ARI 5 1 4 0 2

Points

Player Team GP Points Auston Matthews TOR 7 16 Morgan Reilly TOR 7 13 Sebastian Aho CAR 7 12 John Tavares TOR 7 11 Patrice Bergeron BOS 5 11

Save Percentage

Goalie Team GP SV% Linus Ullmark BUF 1 1.000 Roberto Luongo FLA 1 1.000 Laurent Brossoit WPG 1 1.000 Keith Kinkaid NJ 4 .961 Jaroslav Halak BOS 3 .961 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB 3 .950 Louis Domingue TB 1 .950

What These Numbers Tell Us: Still, nothing much. However, we can gather that despite having Morgan Reilly, a dictionary, a paperclip fashioned into legs with a rubber band and a metal bucket on defense, the Leafs can score. Along with Matthews and Tavares, Marner is also tied with Bergeron with 11 points. If Andersen can at least be mildly competent and that defense doesn’t get picked up by the vacuum, they could be for real.

We’re still in the hilarious time where a goalie will have one game played and be the league leader in SV%.

The Central Division remains a dog fight. That’s going to be a fun division to watch all season long. Chances are they send five teams to playoffs this year.

Somehow – McDavid isn’t in the top five in scoring, but he has figured in all but one of Edmonton’s goals this season.

Penguins are out of the playoff picture the Metropolitan Division!!!

The Week Ahead:

The No Defense Bowl is Tuesday when the Pens head north to take on Toronto. As we all know, two high-power offenses meet, chances are this game ends 1-0 in a shootout!

Know Your Enemy: Just go to any Canadian media outlet. They’ll have stories on what Matthews ate for breakfast. Leafs Nation

After the Leafs, we’ll have a four day break and it’s off to Western Canada. Tuesday they take on the Edmonton McDavid…erm, Oilers.

Know Your Enemy: Copper and Blue