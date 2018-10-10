Wednesday Grab Bag

Welcome to the Pensblog Grab Bag. Each Wednesday we’ll be bringing you headlines regarding the Pens, league news, interesting content and stats & standings.

I’ll also provide a little bit of analysis as well as get you prepared for the week ahead for the Pengs.

Enjoy.

Links:

The Good

Third Jerseys are out! G wrote about these yesterday.

“To us, they’re an obvious upgrade over the Stadium Series jerseys, but aren’t truly creatively different.”

I’m a big fan of these. Obviously we all want Robo Penguin to make a comeback, but I have a feeling deep down Lemieux hated that logo. Don’t think we’ll see it. RIP, sweet prince.

“A Great Day for Hockey Talk – Episode 2 – Hockey Strategy and Stories with Scotty Bowman”

After you subscribe and listen to Dying Alive, check out the Penguins two new official podcasts “A Great Day for Hockey Talk” and “The Scoop.”

Episode two of A Great Day for Hockey Talk is a fascinating listen with Paul Steigerwald and Scotty Bowman. For being in his 80s, the game hasn’t passed by Bowman and he’s still one of the brightest minds in hockey.

“At Death’s Door: Former NHL star Lyle Odelein is a medical miracle”

I’m about a week behind on this since we’re starting the grab bag today, but still…unbelievable story from The Athletic last week about former NHL defenseman Lyle Odelein’s medical issues. A triple organ transplant that took place right here in Pittsburgh. It’s worth the price of subscription alone.

Cool story about Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele. Like most players, he wants to keep age from knocking at the door of his career. Jagr would’ve been a better comparison, though.

San Jose Sharks digital media team for all the awards.

The Bad

Gretz breaks it down well, through two games, the Penguins problem remains to be defense.

Sometimes you Flyera, other times the Flyera comes for you. Mark Barberio gives us a lesson in how to not defense.

At least you got Tavares? That defense…yikes.

The Ugly

Murray sustained a concussion in practice.

Numbers

Standings

Metropolitan

GP W L OT PTS CAR 4 3 0 1 7 NYI 3 2 1 0 4 CBJ 3 2 1 0 4 WSH 2 1 0 1 3 NJ 1 1 0 0 2 PIT 2 1 1 0 2 PHI 3 1 2 0 2 NYR 3 0 3 0 0

Atlantic

GP W L OT PTS TOR 4 3 1 0 6 BOS 3 2 1 0 4 BUF 3 2 1 0 4 MTL 2 1 0 1 3 OTT 3 1 1 1 3 TB 1 1 0 0 2 DET 3 0 1 2 2 FLA 1 0 0 1 1

Central

GP W L OT PTS CHI 3 2 0 1 5 DAL 3 2 1 0 4 COL 3 2 1 0 4 WPG 3 2 1 0 4 NSH 3 2 1 0 4 MIN 2 0 1 1 1 STL 2 0 1 1 1

Pacific

GP W L OT PTS ANA 3 3 0 0 6 CGY 3 2 1 0 4 SJ 2 2 2 0 4 LA 3 1 1 1 3 VAN 3 1 2 0 2 VGK 3 1 2 0 2 EDM 1 0 1 0 0 ARI 2 0 2 0 0

Points

Player Team GP Points Auston Matthews TOR 4 10 Morgan Reilly TOR 4 10 Tyler Seguin DAL 3 8 Mitchell Marner TOR 4 8 Alexander Radulov DAL 3 7

Save Percentage

Goalie Team GP SV% Robin Lehner NYI 1 1.000 Roberto Luongo FLA 1 1.000 Malcolm Subban VGK 1 1.000 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB 1 .977 Devan Dubnyk MIN 2 .963 Jaroslav Halak BOS 2 .960 John Gibson ANA 3 .958

What These Numbers Tell Us: Nothing. Absolutely nothing. The most games played by a team at this point is four. The sample size is too small (like me). Come back in like two weeks for some analysis.

The Week Ahead:

The defending Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights and Goaltender 29 come to town tomorrow night.

Know your enemy: http://sinbin.vegas/

Saturday, the Pens head to Montreal for a rematch with the Habs after their putrid performance at the Paint Can last Saturday.

Know your enemy: Habs Eyes on the Prize, SB Nation

Then lastly, the Pens return home to take on the rebuilding Vancouver Cancuks on Tuesday. Not much to report on them except that Elias Pettersson is likely the real deal.

Know your enemy: Canucks Army