TBT: Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Pittsburgh for the first time as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights

In honor of Marc-Andre Fleury returning to PPG Paints Arena tonight for the second time since getting drafted by Vegas in the summer of 2017, I figured it only made sense to feature #29 in this week’s edition of #TBT.

Just say the name “Marc Andre-Fleury” amongst a group of yinzers, and you’ll most certainly get a mixed response. Half of the group probably still revere him as a god who should’ve never been made eligible for the expansion draft while the other half will point out that he was merely an above average goaltender who ultimately got relegated to a backup role in the Penguins most recent cup runs in 2016 and 2017. Love him or hate him (although I assume most people don’t actually hate him), Fleury still cemented himself as the best goaltender in Penguins franchise history during his 13-year tenure with the black and gold. In fact, he leads all Penguins goalies by a wide margin in games played (691), wins (375), shutouts (44), and Stanley Cups (3). So while there’s a ton of a promise in current starting goaltender, Matt Murray, to surpass Fleury one day as the greatest backstop to ever do it in Penguins franchise history, we still owe a debt of gratitude for the Flower.

Now, let’s take a step back to memory lane and watch how Penguins faithful honored Marc-Andre Fleury (and a woman who is most certainly not Fleury’s wife, Véronique) this past February in his highly anticipated return to the Burgh.

[embedded content]

Welcome back again, Marc-Andre. Feel free to give up a touchdown tonight.

