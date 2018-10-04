TBT: DC Radio Host goes on epic fanboy crusade to defend Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson

My friends, yesterday is the past. Today is the present – a gift, if you will. But lo and behold, if today is a gift, then yesterday was a goddamn GOLD MINE.
Let me fill you in.
It all started when the NHL Department of Player Safety dropped this bombshell on us.
Twenty (20!) games for the scumbag, Tom Wilson. Why? Well, if you actually take the time to watch the video, you’ll see that this is the fourth (4th!) time Tom Wilson has been suspended over the past thirteen (13!) months for attempting to decapitate another human being while playing ice hockey. Not great!
If I’m being totally honest, I’m actually kind of stunned he got suspended for this many games. Not because I don’t think the punishment is just. Rather, because I think the NHL is still kind of a “garage league” in terms of player safety – especially when it comes to protecting their star players. You know, the players who put the asses in the seats. But that’s a story for another day. And don’t get me wrong, just because Oskar Sundqvist isn’t exactly Sidney Crosby, that doesn’t mean it’s right not to punish players for committing predatory cheap shots against lesser talent. So for once, the NHL Department of Player Safety got it right. They threw the book at Tom Wilson, and now, he’ll be sitting out roughly 25% of the 2018-2019 regular season to think about his actions (and presumably drink large quantities of piss).
So everyone’s happy about this outcome, right?
WRONG!
Believe it or not, longtime Pensblog reader and DC sports radio host, Prant Gaulsen*, isn’t. In fact, he’s livid!
Let’s take a look at some of Prant’s thoughts from yesterday regarding Tom Wilson’s suspension:
12-14 more games than Prant would’ve levied? Preposterous, I tell you! Preposterous!
But wait, theres more! After Bruins forward Brad Marchand decided to beat the absolute piss out of Lars Eller last night in 7-0 hockey game, Prant had some thoughts about Marchand’s actions. And get this! He even compared Marchand’s transgressions to those of – WAIT FOR IT – Tom Wilson’s!
But first, here’s the fight:
And now, let’s take a look at Prant’s tweets:
A clown-shoe!
HOT SEAT: B.o.B.
So there you have it. Tom Wilson is definitely innocent and definitely not a scumbag and definitely shouldn’t be suspended for twenty (20!) games.
P.S. – By the way, here’s a proper #TBT tweet, Prant Gaulsen-edition.
.
.
*I was given strict orders from the powers that be to no longer name names anymore in blogs. Shoutout to me for changing my style of play (unlike Tom Wilson!).
