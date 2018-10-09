Pens Finally Announce 2018-19 Third Jerseys; Are Basically The Offspring Of The 2017 Stadium Series and 1980s Jerseys

After what felt like the longest wait ever in the history of waiting and history, the Penguins finally dropped their 3rd jerseys for this season.

Per the Pens press release:

The new design incorporates elements from the popular 2017 Stadium Series uniform while acknowledging the heritage of gold jerseys worn by Mario Lemieux and the Penguins in the 1980s.

Hard to disagree with that.

From a jersey standpoint alone, these bad boys are slick. The band/stripes on the elbow are distinctly different enough from the 1980s threads and the Stadium Series jerseys. They did away with the stupid ass triangle around the captains’ letter, which is a plus, and the font as a whole is far superior to that of the Stadium Series jerseys. No distracting, gigantic patch on the elbow, either, which rules.

To us, they’re an obvious upgrade over the Stadium Series jerseys, but aren’t truly creatively different.

End of the day, if the 1980s jerseys met and impregnated the 2017 Stadium Series sweaters, these thirds would be the mutant offspring. That’s fine.

Verdict: Give ’em a B+.

Now, onto the elephant in the room.

While we can all appreciate the throwback to the 80s (and will all probably buy a zillion of them), these are almost too similar to a jersey they released a year or two ago.

After seeing the Ducks and the Yotes and the Canes all bring back some truly iconic shit, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Penguins fan that didn’t want the Pens to do the same.

Namely, with any one of these beautiful fuckers:

The pigeon/robopenguin logo whips so much ass that collectively would’ve sold approximately infinity of them.

Verdict: Missed opportunity to bankrupt the entire fanbase. F.

Either way, the new iteration of the thirds is way better than what almost was, even if they aren’t different enough from what was already done.