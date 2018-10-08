Select Page

INTRODUCING: The Pensblog Mailbag

Posted by | Oct 8, 2018 | ,

INTRODUCING: The Pensblog Mailbag
That’s right, Folk’s.

This season, we are opening up our spam filters to take your questions about damn near anything ranging from the Penguins to fantasy sporps, the NHL, food (The Beefsblog represent), or anything else your little hearts desire!

Send any and all questions to us on Twitter (@pensblog or @g_off817 or @synonymforwet) or email them to us at tpb.mailbag@gmail.com and we’ll answer them on Fridays all season long.

Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: INTRODUCING: The Pensblog Mailbag



Related Posts

The Phil Kessel Hall of Fame Projection to end all Phil Kessel Hall of Fame Projections

The Phil Kessel Hall of Fame Projection to end all Phil Kessel Hall of Fame Projections

October 2, 2018

WBS Penguins to Know for 2018-2019

WBS Penguins to Know for 2018-2019

October 1, 2018

Dying Alive: “I went to bedtime at halftime.”

Dying Alive: “I went to bedtime at halftime.”

October 2, 2018

GAMEDAY 02: Alright, Saturday Night

GAMEDAY 02: Alright, Saturday Night

October 6, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino