Gameday 8: Penguins @ Flames

Penguins @ Flames

Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB

9:00PM Eastern |AT&TSN | SN-West

The Penguins take their 5-game point streak into the Saddledome on Thursday night as they tangle with G’s son Johnny Gaudreau (who is a very good boy) and his Calgary Flames.

The Penguins enter on the wings of a win in Edmonton, due in large part to Sidney Crosby doing his best Greg Jennings impersonation and putting the team on his back doe, with perhaps the most dazzling goal of his career bearing the death knell for the Oilers in a wild back and forth affair that saw the Penguins score the final of many goals in a 6-5 decision. There is no word on whether the remains of Ryan Strome’s career have asked for a proper burial or if they will be cremated.

By the time you’ve read this sentence, Jack Johnson will have been on the ice for 3 more goals against. Don’t worry though, one of them was only partially his fault!

All kidding aside, Johnson was on for all 5 goals against on Tuesday night, so whichever spin cycle you want to put that in, it’s really not great!

An elite piece from Bob Grove on the rocky start Daniel Sprong has gotten to this season.

Chad Ruhwedel draws in for the first time this year in favor of Juuso Riikola. Ok then.

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel

Simon – Brassard – Hornqvist

Grant – Cullen – Sheahan

Letang – Dumoulin

Maatta – OhSexyBack

Ruhwedel – Johnson

Murray

The Flames have been hot and cold to start the year, coming into tonight’s game with a 5-4-0 record. They are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the surprisingly good (so far) Canadiens.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk lead the Flames in scoring with 12 points apiece through their first 9 games.

Former Penguin James Neal will play with Derek Ryan and Sam Bennett on the Flames’ third line. But don’t let that fool you – the Flames top-2 lines are pretty nasty. You’ll recall that they shipped Dougie Hamilton out of town because there weren’t enough museums or some shit. Well Elias Lindholm was part of that return, and he’s been excellent thus far, recording 6 goals and 9 points in 9 games.

Keep an eye on young Juuso Valimaki. He’s fun to watch.

Gaudreau – Monahan – Lindholm

Tkachuk – Backlund – Frolik

Bennett – Ryan – Neal

Dube – Jankowski – Hathaway

Giordano – Brodie

Hanifin – Andersson

Valimaki – Stone

Smith

Extinguish the Flames.

Go Pens.