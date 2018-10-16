Gameday 5: Penguins vs. Canucks

Canucks @ Penguins
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern – AT&T Sports Network | SN1
The Penguins take to the ice again as they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to town for a Tuesday night tilt.
The Penguins will be without Justin Schultz after a nasty lower-body injury on Saturday night as they fell to the Canadiens for the second time in 8 days, dropping a 4-3 decision. Schultz successfully had his leg reassembled and will now retreat to the throes of Recuperationland for the next 4 months.
Thankfully, the Penguins spent money on defense to get more deep on the back end.
The Penguins have launched the Derick Brassard As A Winger Experiment. Brazzers will complement Guentzel and 87 on the top line tonight.
ICYMI: If you live under a rock, Tim Horton’s worked with a/the Kenyan hockey team to give them the experience of their lives with one Sidjamin Crosby. Yes, Nate MacKinnon was there too. Did you know Nate MacKinnon is from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia? Yes, that’s the same town Sidjamin grew up in!
Guentzel – Crosby – Brassard
Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel
Hornqvist – Sheahan – Rust
Simon – Cullen – Sprong
Dumoulin – Letang
Johnson – Oleksiak
Maatta – Riikola
DeSmith
Murray was available on Saturday night to serve as Casey “The Smith” DeSmith’s backup, so he looks to be available again post-concussion. DeSmith gets the nod, though, which is probably the right call.
The Canucks will be without young sensation Elias Pettersson (5G+3A in 5GP) after he sustained a concussion in an altercation with Mike Matheson. Mike Matheson was suspended for two games for his part in the bodyslamming incident. Remember, have sympathy for these guys getting suspended. It’s hard.
Almost as hard as actually being injured, you tone-deaf mongoloid.
At any rate, the post-Sedin era for the Canucks hasn’t been all that bad, surprisingly, as Pettersson and some other young players have played pretty well in leading the Canucks to wins in 3 of their first 5 games this year.
They’ve gotten exceptional goaltending from Anders Nilsson, who has outshone Jakob Markstrom. Somewhere (probably a Denny’s parking lot in Carnegie, to be exact), Paul Steigerwald is salivating over a 6’6″ goaltender for the Penguins to play against.
Baertschi – Horvat – Boeser
Goldobin – Gaudette – Eriksson
Roussel – Sutter – Virtanen
Schaller – Granlund – Motte
Edler – Tanev
Hutton – Gudbranson
Pouliot – Stecher
Nilsson
Expose the Canucks.
Yeah, that’s not a link. We love Brazzers but this ain’t a porn site (yet), folks,,,
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 5: Penguins vs. Canucks