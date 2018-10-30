Gameday 10: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins vs. Islanders

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | SN1, MSG, AT&TSN

Tonight, it’s bigger than hockey.

It’s sure to be an emotional night as the Penguins play their first game in Pittsburgh since the deplorable acts of Saturday morning have shaken not just the community but the world as a whole. Sports can serve as a uniting factor or a distraction or anything in between, and it’s not the time for anyone to be telling *you* how they should serve you.

That’s the beauty of being an individual. This individual is choosing to give you some options on how to potentially help or get involved, if you so choose.

Derick Brassard will be unavailable with an undisclosed injury, and Kris Letang could miss as well after getting “banged up” on the road trip. He’ll be a game-time decision this evening.

If we had to guess, we’ll see a bit of a mix of Simon, Rust, and probably Hornqvist on Sid’s right wing since the Derick Brassard-as-a-winger experiment has been halted due to the injury.

Per Mike Sullivan, Derick Brassard did not practice due to an undisclosed injury. Kris Letang left practice early as a precaution due to an undisclosed ailment. Too early to make any sort of ruling on Letang’s availability for Tuesday’s game. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) October 29, 2018

Guentzel – Crosby – Simon

Hagelin – Malkin – Kessel

Sheahan – Cullen – Hornqvist

Rust – Grant – Sprong

Dumoulin – Letang*

Maatta – OhSexyBack

Johnson – Ruhwedel

Murray

The Islanders are actually off to a pretty impressive start despite very publicly losing John Tavares to the Leafs while the Leafs former GM Lou Lamoriello’s biggest offseason acquisition was probably former Capitals and hence defending-Stanley Cup Champion coach Barry Trotz.

The Isles top-2 forward lines are loaded with talent and they’ve all shared the wealth from a scoring front. Anders Lee leads the Isles with 11 points (4G+7A) on the year through 8 games.

Lee – Nelson – Bailey

Beauvillier – Barzal – Eberle

Ladd – Filppula – Komarov

Martin – Cizikas – Kuhnhackl

Leddy – Pulock

Pelech – Boychuk

Hickey – Mayfield

Lehner

Maroon the Islanders.

Go Pens.