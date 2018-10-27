GAMEDAY 09: Stay Hot

10:00 PM EST. AT&T SPORTSNET

So far the early season Western swing that usually paralyzes the Pens has, instead, invigorated the team.

A character building win in OT over the McDavid’s followed by a 9-1 ass kicking of the Flames has the Pens poised to sweep the Western Canada teams with a win in Vancouver tonight.

It’s early, but these streaks of banking points are so important. These points matter in the dog days of January and February when it’s all stupid bullshitty games against division opponents. Lumbus basically made the playoffs a couple years ago off two hot weeks.

Pens and Vancouver have met once this season already, a 3-2 OT loss in Pittsburgh. The Pens needed a late goal to even force OT, but expect a better effort tonight from a team that’s feeling it.

Hot Pens are the fun Pens and right now they’re NBA jam on fire.

LINES: Looks like no Brazzers tonight. He left the Calgary game early and didn’t skate today.

Pens:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Simon-Grant-Sprong

Cullen-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Oleksiak

Johnson-Rooweedle

Desmith

Canucks:

Goldobin-Pettersson-Boeser

Leipsic-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Hutton-Gubrandson

Pouliot-Stecher

Del Zotto-Biega

Markstrom

God damn that Canucks roster is the graveyard of former Penguins who fans bitched about way too much.

Bank the points Profit

Go Pens