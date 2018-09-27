Select Page

Sep 27, 2018

Dying Alive: “Offsides was invented by Hallmark to sell cards.”

Hey…I got a new microphone, did you guys hear?!

Breaking the record set by Jesse and Rich Miller when Miller vs. Marshall was a thing, Dying Alive (A podcast featuring myself, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic and Mike Darnay of Pensburgh.) has set the record of three straight weeks with a show!

Sorry for the delay this week, we had to postpone our usual Tuesday release for a myriad of reasons, but we’ll be back to our regularly scheduled Tuesday pods next week.

This week, a quick update on the preseason, Jusso Riikola’s & Matt Cullen’s torrid pace, a Gritty origin story and of course, reader questions.

