GMJR Actually Does It, Signs Jack Johnson (And Matt Cullen)

Make no mistake, Jack Johnson sucks. He’s sucked his entire career, is 31, and has lost at least 6 steps over the course of his 12 year NHL career.
The notion that you have to sign someone in FA and it’s okay to sign a bad player because the pickings are slim is the most asinine defense of signing a bad player. Just don’t sign anyone- it’s not difficult. Ain’t much more to say about this that hasn’t already been said. No amount of “it could be worse” will make this a good signing. There’s no silver lining. This isn’t NHL 11.
Hopefully it all works out. Hopefully he manages to come here and be good all of a sudden under the tutelage of Sullivan, Martin, and Gonchar. But until then, god speed.
In a secondary move, Matt Cullen was brought back home on a one year deal, just days after getting Sheahan to put pen to paper on a new 1 year deal. With Crosby-Malkin-Brassard-Sheahan down the middle, it’s an odd signing, but both Brassard and Sheahan are capable on the wing, giving the Pens a little bit more flexibility moving forward. Also, it cost damn near nothing so…
Welcome home, Dad. See you on the other side.
